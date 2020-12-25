Fans name Turkish Grand Prix best race of year

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish Grand Prix in the Formula 1 has taken the majority of the fans' votes to be the best race of the year, the organizers said on Dec. 24. 

"That's right, you chose the Turkish Grand Prix as your best race of the year," Formula 1 said on its website.

Held on November 15, the Turkish Grand Prix had the 33% of the votes to win the polls.

Mercedes team's British driver Lewis Hamilton secured the 2020 Formula 1 title, winning the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul.

The Italian Grand Prix earned 25% of the votes to be the second.

Meanwhile Sakhir Grand Prix came third in the polls with the 18% of the votes.

