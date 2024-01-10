Famous weather forecaster charged over 'fake diploma'

Burcu Purtul Uçar – ISTANBUL

Online weather forecaster Kerem Ökten faces a criminal complaint from Professor Dr. Mikdat Kadıoğlu for allegedly using a fake diploma, while on the other hand, Ökten has denied misleading claims of being a meteorology graduate, attributing his popularity to being passionate.

Kadıoğlu announced on his social media account that he will file a criminal complaint against Ökten, who is known for his comments on weather and introduces himself as a graduate of İTÜ Meteorological Engineering.

"As the head of İTÜ Meteorological Engineering Department, I respectfully announce to the public that we do not have such a graduate. We are filing a criminal complaint for this fake diploma incident,” he said.

"Press members question us over all his exaggerated statements such as 'Türkiye is in trouble.' As a university and a meteorological community, we are very concerned about this. The Turkish State Meteorology Service is responsible for making weather forecasts and meteorological warnings in Türkiye,” Kadıoğlu said.

“The exaggerated predictions and warnings given by someone who has no training or responsibility in this field are harming many people. Cafes lose customers, plane tickets are canceled,” Kadıoğlu stated.

"I have already filed a criminal complaint by tagging the Interior Ministry and the Justice Ministry in my social media message. From now on, the Chamber of Meteorological Engineers will take legal action,” he added.

"I have honestly stated before that I am not a meteorology graduate. I have never written anywhere that I am a graduate of İTÜ. I am a graduate of the Accounting and Auditing Department of the Faculty of Economics,” Ökten said.

"When people saw my knowledge, detailed posts and energy, my popularity skyrocketed, but I lost my peace. If this continues, I will close the account," he said.