Famous Turkish fashion designer dies of cancer

  • November 12 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Bahar Korçan, Turkey’s well-known fashion designer who opened the country’s first fashion design office in 1993, died on Nov. 11 at the age of 57. 

The designer, who made clothes for Turkey’s many acclaimed artists, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016 and had been under treatment since then.

Born in 1964, Korçan, who made a name for herself by winning a competition organized by Istanbul Textile and Apparel Exporters’ Association (ITKIB) in 1992, was selected as the Best Designer at Istanbul Fashion Days in 1999.

Working as the president of the Fashion Designers Association, Korçan opened the concept store called Bahar Korçan Stories in Istanbul’s Nişantaşı neighborhood in 2018.The designer dressed several well-known artists such as Tarkan, Sezen Aksu, and the Ankara State Opera and Ballet.

Helping vulnerable nations cope with the multiplier effect of climate change on droughts, flooding, heatwaves and tropical mega-storms will require trillions of dollars, not the billions now on the table at COP26, a draft U.N. report obtained by AFP reveals.
