Family torturing woman seeking divorce given jail terms

  • June 09 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
An Istanbul court ruled jail terms between 5 to 16 years for family members that tortured a woman who wanted to divorce her husband on June 7.

According to the lawsuit, a woman called police at midnight on May 11, saying “My daughter is kidnapped.”

The police found out that Ceylan Yıldırım, a mother of two children, was kidnapped by her husband, Ersin Yıldırım, in a minivan.

Monitoring the CCTV, the police found the minivan in the Beykoz district and caught the woman’s husband.

The woman was found handcuffed and with bruises all over her face in a house.

“My husband and his brother took me to a forest. They made me sit on a chair and started beating me,” Ceylan Yıldırım told the police in her first statement.

The judge announced the ruling in a second hearing and did not abate it.

The husband and his brother received 16 years of jail terms, their two siblings who helped in kidnapping the women received an 11-year sentence, while their uncle involved received a 5-year sentence.

