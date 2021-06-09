Family torturing woman seeking divorce given jail terms

ISTANBUL

An Istanbul court ruled jail terms between 5 to 16 years for family members that tortured a woman who wanted to divorce her husband on June 7.



According to the lawsuit, a woman called police at midnight on May 11, saying “My daughter is kidnapped.”



The police found out that Ceylan Yıldırım, a mother of two children, was kidnapped by her husband, Ersin Yıldırım, in a minivan.



Monitoring the CCTV, the police found the minivan in the Beykoz district and caught the woman’s husband.



The woman was found handcuffed and with bruises all over her face in a house.



“My husband and his brother took me to a forest. They made me sit on a chair and started beating me,” Ceylan Yıldırım told the police in her first statement.



The judge announced the ruling in a second hearing and did not abate it.



The husband and his brother received 16 years of jail terms, their two siblings who helped in kidnapping the women received an 11-year sentence, while their uncle involved received a 5-year sentence.