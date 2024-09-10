Family Ministry to join case of slain girl

ANKARA
The Family and Social Services Ministry has announced its decision to become involved in the case of the murder of Narin Güran, whose body was discovered weeks after her disappearance in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.

The 8-year-old was found dead in a stream just 1 kilometer from her village on the 19th day of her disappearance.

The case has sparked significant outrage in the country due to extensive evidence and a suspect's confession implicating several family members, including her mother, father, uncle and brother.

"Our goal is to ensure that such tragedies do not recur. As the ministry, we will intervene in the case. We will monitor the legal process to the fullest extent and do everything in our power to ensure that those responsible for Narin’s death receive the harshest possible penalties," Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş said at a press conference on Sept. 10 in the capital Ankara.

Göktaş characterized the harm inflicted upon a child as both a legal and moral atrocity, condemning it as "unacceptable."

Additionally, she announced that the ministry will continue to provide psychosocial support to children in the village where the incident occurred.

"Ensuring the physical and psychological well-being of our children and securing their safe development is of utmost importance to us. It is our collective human duty to ensure their safe futures and nurture them with love and care. In this regard, we stand firmly against any form of harm inflicted upon our precious innocent children."

Göktaş also recalled that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is closely following the case.

When the body of the girl was located on Sept. 8, several ministers expressed their sorrow in their messages, but refrained from extending condolences to the family, further fueling suspicions about them.

In a separate press briefing, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya was asked why condolences were not extended to the family. He responded that the family's role in the incident was "quite clear."

"It is quite clear; there is no need for further explanation. It is a situation that is apparent to everyone who reads the news and understands it. Is there a need to reiterate?"

"We hope we do not face a situation again that causes us to be ashamed of our humanity,” Yerlikaya said.

The minister said the case will be swiftly resolved, noting that four prosecutors, supported by numerous law enforcement officers, are continuing the investigation.

"All 85 million of us are deeply saddened by this incident. Everyone wishes for the matter to be clarified and for justice to be served as soon as possible."

