Famed diver captures Gallipoli's shipwrecks

ÇANAKKALE

Underwater photographer Alex Dawson has immortalized the 109-year-old shipwrecks in the Gallipoli Historical Underwater Park, located in the western province of Çanakkale.

Diving into the historical area, Dawson captured the remnants of World War I warships, including the “HMS Majestic” of the British Royal Navy, which sank off Seddülbahir Castle.

“In very few places in the world can you dive in a historical area like Gallipoli,” Dawson remarked.

The park, which opened to diving tourism three years ago, features 14 wrecks from World War I.

Dawson, named the world’s best photographer in 2024, was invited to explore and document the shipwrecks in the region stretching from the Aegean Sea to the Black Sea.

“We just made the first dive, and it was very nice. It is sad to know many people lost their lives in these wrecks, but the wrecks and the project are very beautiful. It is very important that you are promoting and sharing it.”

Dawson plans to continue diving in the coming days and to share his photos with his 350,000 social media followers, as well as various technical diving groups.

“I will tell the whole world about the technical diving potential in this region. There are many wrecks that can be seen underwater,” Dawson said.

He urged divers from all over the world to come to the region for its promotion.

Ashley Peterson, an underwater photographer and technical diver, called the Gallipoli Historcal Underwater Park a “very special place” with wrecks dating back to the Ottoman Empire.

Ismail Kaşdemir, head of the Çanakkale Battles Gallipoli Historical Site, highlighted the significance of hosting Alex Dawson. “The Gallipoli Underwater Park, which we have recently put into operation, is taking firm steps towards becoming one of the most important diving centers in the world. We want to host important and competent people who come to mind when it comes to diving.”

“With 21 different diving points, there is no other place in the world with such rich diving points and easy access,” he added.