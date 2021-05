‘Fairy Tale’ exhibition by Murat Germen now open

ISTANBUL

Yapı Kredi Bomontiada hosts Murat Germen’s solo exhibition “Fairy Tale,” organized simultaneously physically and virtually in collaboration with Cue Art Space and Artcrowdistanbul Online Gallery.

The exhibition can be visited between May 27 and June 16. The works can also be watched online on Artcrowdistanbul’s digital platform until Aug 30.