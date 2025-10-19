FAA permits Boeing to boost production on 737 MAX

WASHINGTON

U.S. officials have granted approval to Boeing to increase production on 737 MAX aircraft in the latest sign of the aviation giant's improving standing with safety regulators.

The planemaker will now be able to produce the single-aisle plane at a rate of 42 per month, up from 38, following approval by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), according to a source familiar with the matter.

"FAA safety inspectors conducted extensive reviews of Boeing's production lines to ensure that this small production rate increase will be done safely," the FAA said.

"Our direct oversight of Boeing's production processes...has not changed," the FAA added. "Safety critical personnel, including inspectors at Boeing, are continuing to work during the government shutdown."

The increase is expected to also boost Boeing's financial performance due to the significant role aircraft deliveries play in the company's revenues. Boing has reported annual losses the last six years.

The announcement by the FAA is the latest sign of its improved standing with regulators following deadly MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019.

These led to a lengthy grounding of the jet and congressional probes in which the FAA was also criticized for an overly cozy relationship with the company.

The FAA permitted the MAX to resume service in November 2020, but the aircraft again came under scrutiny following a January 2024 flight in which an Alaska Airlines jet was forced to make an emergency landing after a window panel blew out.