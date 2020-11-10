F1 returns to Turkish Grand Prix with 16 drivers

  • November 10 2020 09:22:07

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Formula 1 is returning to the Turkish Grand Prix with 16 drivers making their debut on Nov. 15. 

Valtteri Bottas, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, Alexander Albon, Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly, Daniil Kvyat, Lance Stroll, Antonio Giovinazzi, Daniel Ricciardo, Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi will experience the excitement for the first time in Istanbul.

Norris, 20, is currently the youngest driver in the history of Formula One.

Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Sergio Perez, Kimi Raikkonen and Nico Hulkenberg previously raced at the Turkey leg of Formula 1.

Lewis Hamilton holds record for most race wins

British driver Hamilton's total of 93 victories is the record for the most Grand Prix wins in Formula One.

Hamilton of Mercedes, who claimed his sixth F1 World Championship last year, is in first place in the driver standings.

German legend Michael Schumacher came second with 91 victories, another German Vettel with 53 victories in the third place. They were followed by Alain Prost who had 51 wins.

Hamilton also holds the record for the most pole positions, having qualified first on 97 occasions. Schumacher is second with 68 pole positions, while Brazil's Ayrton Senna is third with 65 poles.

British driver increased his title count to six last year. Vettel claimed four GP titles and Raikkonen only won one race so far.

A total of 13 drivers have not tasted a victory but eight F1 drivers, including Hamilton (93), Vettel (53), Raikkonen (21), Verstappen, Bottas (9), Ricciardo (7), Leclerc (2), and Gasly (1) won at least one race.

Ferrari most successful F1 team

Ferrari had a record 16 Constructors' Championships in its glorious history. Williams is one of the most dominant title-winners in F1 history, claiming nine races.

McLaren clinched eight titles, while Lotus got seven Formula One world championships.

Also, Mercedes is in fifth place with six titles, followed by Red Bull with four.

Grand Prix to be without spectators

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced Turkey to organize the race without spectators.

The Istanbul Governorship confirmed last month that the contest will be held behind closed doors due to COVID-19 fears.

Turkey will host a Grand Prix for the first time since 2011.

The Round 14 of the season will take place at the Intercity Istanbul Park in Tuzla district, located in the city's Asian side on Nov. 15.

The circuit's length is 5.3 kilometers (approximately 3.3 miles) and drivers will have 58 laps.

