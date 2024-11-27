F-35 deal with US may be revisited, says minister

ANKARA
Defense Minister Yaşar Güler has said the possibility of the United States selling F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye could be on the table again.

"When the Americans saw that we could produce the [indigenous] Kaan aircraft, their thoughts changed a little. They state that they can give F-35s," Güler said in remarks to lawmakers on Nov. 26.

Türkiye was removed from the F-35 program in 2019 after it purchased the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system. The U.S. government had expressed concerns that the S-400 system posed a security threat to the advanced jets.

"We insist that our production share be given back to us. We have also stated that we want to buy 40 F-35s," Güler told MPs. He said no concrete developments had been made regarding the deal.

Türkiye's acquisition of the S-400 system made it the first NATO member state to face sanctions under the U.S. Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

Güler said Türkiye had not received a positive response over several requests to purchase the U.S.-made Patriot air defense system, and this led it to turn to Russia for the S-400s.

"We had to purchase the S-400," he said. "Right now… the Americans no longer have any objections regarding the S-400s."

Meanwhile, Güler confirmed that plans for the U.S. to handle the modernization of its F-16s had been canceled.

Türkiye recently reached an agreement with the U.S. for the purchase of 40 new F-16s and the upgrade of 79 existing ones.

"Our [state-run Turkish Aerospace Industries] TUSAŞ facilities are capable of modernizing the F-16s," he said.

The outgoing Joe Biden administration's notification came after Erdoğan signed off on Sweden's accession to NATO – a development that caps off more than a year of negotiations.

Despite the advancements with the F-16s, officials continue to push for diversification in their defense acquisitions. Türkiye has sought to procure at least 40 Eurofighter jets, produced by a consortium of Germany, Spain, Italy and the U.K.

The deal has been complicated by Germany's opposition, despite support from the other partner nations. The proposed package is valued at $5.6 billion.

Last month, sources told local media that Türkiye's defense priorities remain focused on developing its own advanced fighter jets, including the Kaan and the domestically produced Hürjet training aircraft.

Lebanese army accuses Israel of violating ceasefire deal
