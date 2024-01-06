Eyebrows raised over 80 pct hike in haircut prices

ANTALYA
The new year has ushered in a wave of controversy in the bustling tourist hub of Antalya, where a whopping 80 percent surge in haircut prices has become the talk of the town.

The Antalya Barbers Chamber of Craftsmen and Artisans recently disclosed the updated rates, revealing that haircut and beard grooming and trimming services now cost 1,100 Turkish Liras ($36.86) at "Luxury" salons.

While numerous citizens criticize the elevated rates, Yüksel Uzun, the President of the Antalya Barbers Chamber of Craftsmen and Artisans, stands firm, asserting that the decision to increase prices is justified due to rising costs.

Highlighting the annual updates to the price list, Uzun explained, "We designate a price structure every year, comprising 'Luxury,' 'A,' 'B,' and 'C' tariffs. The 'Luxury' tariff applies to hotels, shopping centers, and tourist areas. Colleagues working in the tourism zone pay their rent in dollars and euros. Due to increased costs and material price hikes, we made this pricing decision."

"Our city center pricing ranges from 400 to 500 liras. This is an upper limit for our colleagues; they can go lower but not exceed it. There's an 85 percent difference between the prices we set this year and last year. Our 'Luxury' price is now 1,100 liras. Our costs have increased significantly, necessitating a price adjustment," Uzun added.

Acknowledging the national attention their prices have garnered, Uzun defended the decision by citing the changing economic landscape.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Akkaş, a barber with 43 years of experience in the Muratpaşa district, emphasized that their services typically range from 300 to 500 liras and clarified that the 1,100 lira price tag is only applicable to luxury establishments.

As the debate continues, citizens grapple with the economic implications of the substantial price hike in an essential service sector.

