Extreme downpours in Hatay cause floods, damage fields

HATAY

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in the country's southeastern region as the Asi River bursts its banks in the province of Hatay, causing floods and damaging agricultural fields.

The intense rain in the evening hours of Jan. 16 led the Asi River to overflow, leaving many agricultural lands, especially in Hatay’s Antakya district, flooded.

Farmers whose crops were damaged in the floods became the hard-hit victims.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service had previously issued an "orange alert" for seven of the country's 81 provinces and a "yellow alert" for 18 provinces. The rains that started last night negatively affected life in many cities.

A "yellow alert" indicates a potential threat by a weather event, while an "orange alert" signifies a possibility of damage and loss in a dangerous weather situation.

In the western province of İzmir, as vehicles submerged in floodwaters, some citizens took shelter at bus stops on the roads that turned into a lake, while others crossed the road with their trousers rolled up. Schools were also canceled in the afternoon.

Strong wind was effective in the northeastern province of Ordu. A person dragged by strong winds while walking on the sidewalk tried to stay put by holding on to a tree. On the other hand, while no one was injured in the incident, some vehicles on the street were damaged.

In the northwestern province of Balıkesir, torrential rains accompanied by strong winds caused floods and stream overflows in the district.

According to the claims, Nikita Creek, which was not rehabilitated, could not carry the high water flow and overflowed. An industrial site near the creek was adversely affected by flood waters in a short time and some workplaces were flooded.

A fire brigade vehicle that went to help citizens in the floods was caught in the waters due to the high water level. Firefighters trapped in the vehicle were rescued by construction equipment. Many houses and workplaces in the region were also flooded, while fire brigades rescued a person trapped in the water. Balıkesir Municipality teams are working hard to reduce the effects of the river flooding.

The downpour that started on Jan. 16 evening in the western province of Aydın increased its effect in the morning hours. Some citizens who were caught unprepared for the rain took shelter under the eaves on the sidewalks and workplaces. Due to the rainfall, which intensified from time to time, there was traffic congestion on the streets.

After the downpour that was effective in the northern province of Kastamonu, the cold weather brought along icing. As the roads turned into an ice rink, it led to many accidents. Citizens had great difficulty going to work and school.

Nine people were injured in Kastamonu, where more than 100 accidents with material damage and injuries occurred. Some of the injured were taken to hospitals by their own means and some by ambulances and were taken under treatment.