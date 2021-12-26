Extinct shark named after LSU museum official as she retires

  • December 26 2021 11:14:00

Extinct shark named after LSU museum official as she retires

BATON ROUGE-Agence France-Presse
Extinct shark named after LSU museum official as she retires

A Louisiana State University museum official has received a unique retirement gift - researchers in Alabama and South Carolina named a prehistoric shark species after her.

Suyin Ting has been collections manager for vertebrate paleontology at the LSU Museum of Natural Science for 26 years. Her new namesake is Carcharhinus tingae, which lived 40 million years ago and was identified from fossilized teeth in the museum’s collection.

“I am very honored to be recognized by my peers for my work,” Ting, who studied mammal paleontology, said in a news release Thursday, the day she retired.

But, she added, the fact that David Cicimurri of the South Carolina State Museum in Columbia, and Jun Ebersole of the McWane Science Center in Birmingham, Alabama, also identified many other specimens for the museum is much more important. Their contribution to the vertebrate paleontology collection is huge, she said.

Cicimurri, curator of natural history at the South Carolina museum, and Ebersole, director of collections at McWane, spent two days at the museum in 2020, photographing specimens and gathering data. The museum doesn’t have a fossil fish specialist, and they were able to identify much of the material previously labeled "fish.”

Because shark skeletons are made of cartilage rather than bone, their teeth are often the only fossils available.

The two scientists realized that some hand-sized teeth were from a previously unrecognized species. Their paper identifying and describing it was published this week in the journal Cainozoic Research.

The researchers spent months studying the teeth, comparing them to those of other fossil and modern-day sharks.

“We were able to determine that the fossil species was closely related to modern requiem sharks, so we used jaws of modern species to reconstruct how the teeth were arranged in the mouth of the extinct species,” Cicimurri said.

According to the researchers, Carcharhinus tingae teeth have not yet been found anywhere but Louisiana, where they are relatively common, evidence that these sharks lived in an ancient ocean that covered what is now Louisiana.

The scientists came to LSU to work on a chapter for a book that is not yet published, to be titled “Vertebrate Fossils of Louisiana."

TURKEY CHP leader rules out nomination of Istanbul, Ankara mayors for presidential race

CHP leader rules out nomination of Istanbul, Ankara mayors for presidential race
MOST POPULAR

  1. Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts

    Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts

  2. Turkey closer to being among world's top 10 economies: Erdoğan

    Turkey closer to being among world's top 10 economies: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey's drillship Fatih starts operations in Türkali-7 well

    Turkey's drillship Fatih starts operations in Türkali-7 well

  4. Omicron spreading in Turkey, warns health minister

    Omicron spreading in Turkey, warns health minister

  5. Turkish Cypriot President slams EU, backs its position

    Turkish Cypriot President slams EU, backs its position
Recommended
New chapter for Baghdad’s book street

New chapter for Baghdad’s book street
Three members of K-pop sensation BTS test positive for COVID-19

Three members of K-pop sensation BTS test positive for COVID-19
Largest telescope launched on daring quest to behold 1st stars

Largest telescope launched on daring quest to behold 1st stars
Webb ‘no replacement’ for veteran Hubble telescope

Webb ‘no replacement’ for veteran Hubble telescope
In Emirati desert, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

In Emirati desert, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant
Famous US author Joan Didion dead aged 87

Famous US author Joan Didion dead aged 87
WORLD Spain declares Canaries volcano eruption officially over

Spain declares Canaries volcano eruption officially over

The eruption of a volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma that destroyed hundreds of homes and large swathes of farmland has ended, officials said on Dec. 25 over three months after it began.

ECONOMY Turkeys drillship Fatih starts operations in Türkali-7 well

Turkey's drillship Fatih starts operations in Türkali-7 well

Turkey’s first drillship, Fatih, began drilling in the Türkali-7 location in the Black Sea on Dec. 24, according to Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez.

SPORTS Leader Trabzon play high-flying Başakşehir

Leader Trabzon play high-flying Başakşehir

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor wants to end the year on a high note when it hosts on-form Başakşehir on Dec. 25 in a week 19 game.