Extensive damage at Greek migrant camp after fire, protests

  • April 19 2020 11:30:00

Extensive damage at Greek migrant camp after fire, protests

ATHENS-Agence France-Presse
Extensive damage at Greek migrant camp after fire, protests

A view of a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, on March 11, 2020. (REUTERS File Photo)

One of Greece's largest migrant camps has been extensively damaged in a fire, hours after the death of an Iraqi woman living there sparked unrest, officials said on April 19.    

The fire late on April 18 at Vial camp on Chios island destroyed the facilities of the European asylum service, a camp canteen, tents and many housing containers, Migration Ministry Secretary Manos Logothetis told AFP.    

"A large part of the camp's administrative services was destroyed," said Logothetis, adding that no injuries were reported.    

A local police source said three persons had been detained in relation to the unrest, which erupted after a 47-year-old asylum seeker from Iraq died in the camp on April 18.    

"We managed to restore order at around 1 a.m... There were many people who took part in the incidents," the officer said.    

The Iraqi woman had been taken with a fever to a local hospital earlier this week. At the time, a test for coronavirus had returned negative, state news agency ANA reported on April 18.    

Migrant camps in Greece have been under quarantine in recent weeks, with authorities trying to keep residents apart from locals.    

The virus has so far killed 110 people in Greece. Another 67 are in intensive care.  

There have been coronavirus cases in two camps on the mainland.    

As with all of Greece's island camps, Vial is massively overcrowded.

There are more than 5,000 people living in space intended for around 1,000.

Migrants,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Spiderman becomes a true hero in Antalya

    Spiderman becomes a true hero in Antalya

  2. Tight controls avert virus cases in coast town Kaş

    Tight controls avert virus cases in coast town Kaş

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,890 with 82,329 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,890 with 82,329 total cases

  4. New law puts Turkish justice under question

    New law puts Turkish justice under question

  5. Turkey reimposes 2-day curfew in 31 provinces amid pandemic

    Turkey reimposes 2-day curfew in 31 provinces amid pandemic
Recommended
Europes virus toll tops 100,000 as protests spread in US

Europe's virus toll tops 100,000 as protests spread in US

UN experts want to blacklist 14 ships over N Korea sanctions

UN experts want to blacklist 14 ships over N Korea sanctions
Legendary climate scientist John Houghton dies at 88

Legendary climate scientist John Houghton dies at 88
Global coronavirus deaths exceed 150,000

Global coronavirus deaths exceed 150,000
More than half of Britons blame China for pandemic

More than half of Britons blame China for pandemic
Drugs from Greek Cyprus stir crisis between Turkish Cypriot authorities

Drugs from Greek Cyprus stir crisis between Turkish Cypriot authorities
WORLD Europes virus toll tops 100,000 as protests spread in US

Europe's virus toll tops 100,000 as protests spread in US

Coronavirus deaths surged past 100,000 in hardest-hit Europe on April 18 as hundreds of Americans frustrated by lockdown orders and egged on by President Donald Trump staged protests in several U.S. cities.    
ECONOMY Turkish automakers set to resume production

Turkish automakers set to resume production

Most of the Turkish automotive companies are planning to reopen manufacturing plants next week after nearly a one-month-long suspension due to measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.