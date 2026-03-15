Exports to United Kingdom set January–February record

Exports to United Kingdom set January–February record

ANKARA
Exports to United Kingdom set January–February record

Türkiye achieved its highest-ever January–February export volume to the United Kingdom, totaling $2.24 billion, according to data from the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM).

The surge comes amid progress in negotiations to update the Türkiye–U.K. Free Trade Agreement, which has provided fresh momentum for bilateral trade.

With the goal of raising the trade volume to $40 billion on the basis of mutual trust, both countries continue to advance cooperation in trade, investment and economic relations. Efforts include strengthening ties between business communities, supporting the twin transformation in green and digital trade and enhancing collaboration in third markets.

Türkiye’s exports to the U.K. in the first two months of the year rose 8.3 percent compared with the same period in 2024. The U.K. ranked as Türkiye’s second-largest export destination after Germany and also placed second among countries where Türkiye increased exports the most in value terms. During this period, exports to Germany grew by $187.2 million, while exports to the U.K. rose by $172.4 million.

The automotive industry led exports to the U.K. with $573.3 million. It was followed by electrical and electronics at $273.2 million, apparel and textiles at about $204 million, chemicals at $ 138 million and steel at $114.6 million.

 

TIM, UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Credit growth at 45 percent annually in January: Association

Credit growth at 45 percent annually in January: Association
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