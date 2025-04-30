Exports rise, foreign trade deficit narrows in March

Exports rise, foreign trade deficit narrows in March

ANKARA
Exports rise, foreign trade deficit narrows in March

Exports increased and foreign trade shrank in March, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on April 30.

The country’s exports amounted to $23.4 billion in March, marking a 3.4 percent increase from the same month of last year.

Imports were up 2.2 percent annually to $30.6 billion, leading to a foreign trade deficit of $7.2 billion, a 1.5 percent decline from a year ago.

The export/import coverage ratio improved from 75.6 percent in March last year to 76.5 percent this March.

When energy products and non-monetary gold are excluded, exports were at $21.5 billion with a 3.3 percent increase in March 2025, and imports were $23.15 billion.

The foreign trade deficit, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, was $1.6 billion.

Germany was the largest export market with $1.86 billion in March, followed by the U.K. and the U.S. with $1.5 billion and $1.42 billion, respectively.

Imports from China amounted to $4 billion, making it the largest supplier of goods to Türkiye. Russia came second with $3.3 billion, while imports from Germany were $2.5 billion.

In the first quarter of 2025, the country’s exports rose 2.5 percent year-on-year to $65.3 billion, while the annual increase in imports was 4.5 percent to $87.8 billion.

Consequently, Türkiye’s foreign trade balance posted a deficit of $22.5 billion, an 11 percent increase compared to the January-March period of last year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital
LATEST NEWS

  1. Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

    Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

  2. Turkish Green Crescent hosts int’l event to tackle addiction

    Turkish Green Crescent hosts int’l event to tackle addiction

  3. Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle

    Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle

  4. Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister

    Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister

  5. 60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

    60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says
Recommended
Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya
TPAO to explore natural gas and oil at two sites in Hungary

TPAO to explore natural gas and oil at two sites in Hungary
Istanbul Airport becomes busiest airport in Europe

Istanbul Airport becomes busiest airport in Europe
Bank of Japan holds rates, lowers growth forecasts

Bank of Japan holds rates, lowers growth forecasts
16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defense spending

16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defense spending
Tech giants Meta and Microsoft report strong earnings

Tech giants Meta and Microsoft report strong earnings
Monthly inflation rate expected to pick up in April

Monthly inflation rate expected to pick up in April
WORLD 60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

In a diplomatic first, Turkish and Greek Cypriots did not discuss a federal model during their latest informal meeting in Geneva under the U.N. auspices, Turkish diplomatic sources have stressed, calling this a new stage in efforts for the resolution of the problem on the island that marks its 60th anniversary.
ECONOMY Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, accompanied by representatives of Turkish contracting companies, has paid a visit to Libya to discuss bilateral ties.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿