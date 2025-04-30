Exports rise, foreign trade deficit narrows in March

ANKARA

Exports increased and foreign trade shrank in March, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on April 30.

The country’s exports amounted to $23.4 billion in March, marking a 3.4 percent increase from the same month of last year.

Imports were up 2.2 percent annually to $30.6 billion, leading to a foreign trade deficit of $7.2 billion, a 1.5 percent decline from a year ago.

The export/import coverage ratio improved from 75.6 percent in March last year to 76.5 percent this March.

When energy products and non-monetary gold are excluded, exports were at $21.5 billion with a 3.3 percent increase in March 2025, and imports were $23.15 billion.

The foreign trade deficit, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, was $1.6 billion.

Germany was the largest export market with $1.86 billion in March, followed by the U.K. and the U.S. with $1.5 billion and $1.42 billion, respectively.

Imports from China amounted to $4 billion, making it the largest supplier of goods to Türkiye. Russia came second with $3.3 billion, while imports from Germany were $2.5 billion.

In the first quarter of 2025, the country’s exports rose 2.5 percent year-on-year to $65.3 billion, while the annual increase in imports was 4.5 percent to $87.8 billion.

Consequently, Türkiye’s foreign trade balance posted a deficit of $22.5 billion, an 11 percent increase compared to the January-March period of last year.