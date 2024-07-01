Explosion kills at least five in İzmir's Torbalı

Explosion kills at least five in İzmir's Torbalı

IZMIR
Explosion kills at least five in İzmirs Torbalı

An explosion at a workplace in the western city of İzmir’s Torbalı district on Sunday killed at least five people and injured dozens, authorities confirmed.


Three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, while two succumbed to injuries later at a hospital, İzmir Mayor Cemil Tugay said.


Additionally, 63 others sustained injuries, with at least 10 reported to be in serious condition.


Torbalı Mayor Övünç Demir said the explosion on the ground floor of a building originated in a food shop.


The force of the blast caused damage to nearby buildings and vehicles.


Emergency medical services transported the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment, while firefighting crews managed to extinguish a subsequent fire.


Police presence has been heightened around the building as investigations continue into the exact circumstances surrounding the explosion, which initial assessments suggest may have been triggered by a natural gas leak.


İzmir Governor Süleyman Elban confirmed that 11 buildings in the vicinity sustained varying degrees of damage.


“Our citizens who cannot enter their homes will be supported for their accommodation and other needs,” he said.

Izmir, explosions, death,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara condemns anti-Türkiye protests in north Syria

Ankara condemns anti-Türkiye protests in north Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara condemns anti-Türkiye protests in north Syria

    Ankara condemns anti-Türkiye protests in north Syria

  2. Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

    Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

  3. New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum

    New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum

  4. IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

    IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

  5. Auto sales down 5 percent in June to more than 100,000 units

    Auto sales down 5 percent in June to more than 100,000 units
Recommended
Ankara condemns anti-Türkiye protests in north Syria

Ankara condemns anti-Türkiye protests in north Syria
Joint force begins demining ops in Black Sea

Joint force begins demining ops in Black Sea
Turkish doctors find out unknown cause of lumbar pain

Turkish doctors find out unknown cause of lumbar pain
Fire risks escalate as heat wave sweeps parts of Türkiye

Fire risks escalate as heat wave sweeps parts of Türkiye
Historic mosque restored with authentic stone

Historic mosque restored with authentic stone
Türkiye appoints new environment, health ministers

Türkiye appoints new environment, health ministers
First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder
WORLD Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste could cut climate-warming emissions and end undernourishment for 153 million people globally, the OECD and the U.N.'s food agency said in a joint report Tuesday.
ECONOMY IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has signed four sustainability-linked loans in the total amount of $250 million to Coca-Cola İçecek (CCI) of Türkiye and its three subsidiaries in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Iraq.

SPORTS Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Advancing to the last 16 following an eventful climax to its group-stage campaign, Türkiye takes on Euro 2024 dark horse Austria in Leipzig on July 2 evening.
﻿