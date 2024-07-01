Explosion kills at least five in İzmir's Torbalı

IZMIR

An explosion at a workplace in the western city of İzmir’s Torbalı district on Sunday killed at least five people and injured dozens, authorities confirmed.



Three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, while two succumbed to injuries later at a hospital, İzmir Mayor Cemil Tugay said.



Additionally, 63 others sustained injuries, with at least 10 reported to be in serious condition.



Torbalı Mayor Övünç Demir said the explosion on the ground floor of a building originated in a food shop.



The force of the blast caused damage to nearby buildings and vehicles.



Emergency medical services transported the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment, while firefighting crews managed to extinguish a subsequent fire.



Police presence has been heightened around the building as investigations continue into the exact circumstances surrounding the explosion, which initial assessments suggest may have been triggered by a natural gas leak.



İzmir Governor Süleyman Elban confirmed that 11 buildings in the vicinity sustained varying degrees of damage.



“Our citizens who cannot enter their homes will be supported for their accommodation and other needs,” he said.