Experts warn against post-disaster Istanbul traffic

Experts warn against post-disaster Istanbul traffic

Emre Eser/Taylan Özgür Dil - İSTANBUL
Experts warn against post-disaster Istanbul traffic

Experts say a plan for emergency evacuation routes against a possible earthquake in Istanbul should be created as soon as possible.

Within the scope of the expected earthquake, emergency transportation and evacuation routes, especially ones that are close to hospitals and important public buildings are extremely important.

In Istanbul, a city with 5 million registered vehicles, several emergency transportation and evacuation routes are designated for the possible earthquake, with “No parking and stopping” where signs have been hung. However, the streets are full of parked vehicles.

No one knows what the traffic in Istanbul will be like during an earthquake, considering that a traffic jam occurs with the slightest disruption every day.

Stating that a new regulation for emergency evacuation routes in Istanbul should be implemented quickly, Chamber of City Planners Istanbul Chairman Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pelin Pınar Giritlioğlu said parking services are provided on all emergency evacuation routes by ISPARK, the municipality’s parking lot operator.

Giritlioğlu pointed out that all streets where parking is prohibited are used by ISPARK and even on ambulance roads, rows of vehicles are parked despite all the warning signs.

Prof. Dr. Mustafa Ilıcalı, director of Istanbul Ticaret University Transportation Systems Application and Research Center, said that even world-famous traffic experts might not be able to manage Istanbul’s traffic problem after a possible earthquake.

Ilıcalı explained several ways to bring a solution to post-disaster Istanbul traffic, such as turning sea transportation into an opportunity to evacuate more people and bringing aid to the city.

He said that in anticipation of a quake, the roads where construction equipment will arrive, where ambulances will reach hospitals and the rescue teams’ distribution routes should also be determined.

According to Ilıcalı, after the earthquake, drones should quickly identify open and closed roads, and only priority vehicles should be allowed to pass on critical roads, with traffic police being on duty.

He added that contact should be mainly established by radiotelephones.

Türkiye,

WORLD Blinken hails historic S Korea announcement on Japan

Blinken hails 'historic' S Korea announcement on Japan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Blinken hails 'historic' S Korea announcement on Japan

    Blinken hails 'historic' S Korea announcement on Japan

  2. Greek stationmaster charged, detained over rail crash

    Greek stationmaster charged, detained over rail crash

  3. Scholz warns of 'consequences' if China sends arms to Russia

    Scholz warns of 'consequences' if China sends arms to Russia

  4. Chris Rock punches back in new special

    Chris Rock punches back in new special

  5. US-made cheese can be called ‘gruyere’ too, court rules

    US-made cheese can be called ‘gruyere’ too, court rules
Recommended
World looks at G-20 process with hope: Envoy

World looks at G-20 process with hope: Envoy
Baby found after reported missing during quakes

Baby found after reported missing during quakes
İKSV supports artists in quake zone

İKSV supports artists in quake zone
Bottled water supplied as mains damaged in quake

Bottled water supplied as mains damaged in quake
Local association launches campaign for returning to Hatay

Local association launches campaign for returning to Hatay
Dog saves child from rubble

Dog saves child from rubble
WORLD Blinken hails historic S Korea announcement on Japan

Blinken hails 'historic' S Korea announcement on Japan

US top diplomat Antony Blinken on Sunday applauded plans announced by South Korea to compensate victims of Japan's forced wartime labor, as Seoul looks to forge closer ties with Tokyo.

ECONOMY Iran announces discovery of large lithium deposit

Iran announces discovery of large lithium deposit

Iran has announced the discovery of a large deposit of lithium, a key component of batteries for electric vehicles and electronic devices, state media reported.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.