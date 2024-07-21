Experts urge to recognize heat waves as natural disaster

ISTANBUL
Experts have argued that high temperatures should be considered a natural disaster, just like the cold, as Türkiye currently endures a severe heat wave.

Temperatures in the city have reached 38-39 degrees Celsuis. However, with the combined effect of high humidity and heat from the Persian Gulf and Africa, the felt heat reaches up to 50 degrees.

The oppressive heat is particularly felt in the western parts of Istanbul and other metropolitan areas, where the lack of shade and the presence of concrete structures add to the discomfort.

Rain is forecasted in Istanbul, offering some respite, but the high humidity will persist, making relief short-lived.

Climate scientist Mikdat Kadıoğlu has long argued that hot weather should be recognized as a major disaster.

“Hot weather should be considered a disaster like extreme cold weather,” he told daily Hürriyet, adding that hot weather is a “silent disaster.” 

“There are 31 natural disasters in the world, mainly earthquakes, but drought is not considered a disaster in Türkiye. Therefore, a heat wave is not considered a disaster either. However, a heat wave is a silent disaster. The destruction it causes is not total and invisible like an earthquake. No one knows about individual deaths.”

In an interview with the daily, psychiatrist Arif Verimli echoed the same sentiments.

“If you are feeling more aggressive, unhappy, agitated and anxious these days, be careful,” he said. 

Emphasizing that the extreme heat affects not only physical health but also mental well-being, Verimli highlighted the risks associated with the heat. 

"The optimal internal temperature of the human body is 36.4 degrees Celsius. High temperatures initially cause symptoms such as weakness, headaches, cramps, dizziness and insomnia, but they can have more serious effects."

“The heart works harder, increasing its rate from 50 to 70 beats per minute and the breathing rate rises to meet the body’s increased oxygen demand.”

This can exacerbate mental health issues, leading to heightened aggression, anxiety, restlessness and even panic attacks, he added.

Verimli advised patients to take deep breaths, drink plenty of water and avoid going out during peak sun hours.

