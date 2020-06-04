Experts register butterflies around Lake Van

  • June 04 2020 14:32:00

Experts register butterflies around Lake Van

VAN
Experts register butterflies around Lake Van

Butterflies in Turkey’s eastern Lake Van basin, which is home to many living beings with its rich flora, high altitude and unique nature, have started flying as their spawning period begins.

As this spectacular nature event continues with all its impressiveness, nature photographers and butterfly watchers register endemic butterfly species that appear in different periods in the six-month period from April to the end of September every year.

The untouched nature, wetlands and rich vegetation in the region increase the population and species diversity in the basin, said Oktay Subaşı, an academic from Bitlis Eren University.

Underlining that he has been photographing butterfly species in the basin for 20 years, Subaşı stated that endemic and valuable butterfly species such as “Romanoff’s hairstreak”, “Eastern Steppe Festoon” and “Zegris” also live in the Bitlis region and the “Polyglyphine of Rozenin” species in Van province.

“The total number of species in the country is more than 400, and more than 230 of these butterflies have been recorded so far in Lake Van Basin,” Subaşı said.

Not every butterfly is seen in the same season in the same region due to the differing spawning period of butterflies.

Butterflies can fly in different periods according plant types and food plants, according to Subaşı.

Experts are registering butterfly species by touring around Lake Van, the country’s largest lake at certain times of the year.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Second wave of outbreak in Turkey not expected: Minister

    Second wave of outbreak in Turkey not expected: Minister

  2. Nearly 11 million lira worth of whale vomit seized in Turkey’s south

    Nearly 11 million lira worth of whale vomit seized in Turkey’s south

  3. Schools resuming face-to-face lessons in late Aug

    Schools resuming face-to-face lessons in late Aug

  4. Turkish Airlines distributes hygiene kits on planes

    Turkish Airlines distributes hygiene kits on planes

  5. EU proposes to 'top up support' for refugees in Turkey

    EU proposes to 'top up support' for refugees in Turkey
Recommended
Marie-Antoinette and lover’s censored letters deciphered

Marie-Antoinette and lover’s censored letters deciphered
Vienna State Opera reopens with just 100 guests per show

Vienna State Opera reopens with just 100 guests per show

1,800 years on, water channels in Turkey’s southeast remain mystery

1,800 years on, water channels in Turkey’s southeast remain mystery
Underwater photographer sheds light on technological addiction with his work

Underwater photographer sheds light on technological addiction with his work
Black Sea region’s Sümela Monastery reopens

Black Sea region’s Sümela Monastery reopens
In COVID-19 darkness, gift of a Moment of Light to museum

In COVID-19 darkness, gift of a 'Moment of Light' to museum
WORLD Record virus deaths in Brazil, Mexico spur defence efforts

Record virus deaths in Brazil, Mexico spur defence efforts

Brazil and Mexico reported record daily coronavirus death tolls as governments in Latin America battled to fortify defenses against the accelerating pandemic with fresh lockdown orders and curfews.
ECONOMY Turkey to gradually resume intl flights from June 10

Turkey to gradually resume int'l flights from June 10

Turkey plans to resume international flights to 40 countries gradually as of June 10, the transport and infrastructure minister said on June 4. 
SPORTS Trabzonspor to appeal at sports court over UEFA ban

Trabzonspor to appeal at sports court over UEFA ban

Turkish football club Trabzonspor on June 3 said it will appeal at the international sports court against the UEFA’s decision to ban the club from European competitions for one year.