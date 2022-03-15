Experts optimistic as COVID cases decline

  • March 15 2022 07:00:00

Experts optimistic as COVID cases decline

ISTANBUL

With the number of daily coronavirus cases hovering below 20,000, experts have voiced their optimism about the course of the pandemic but have also stressed the need for exercising caution against new variants.

Major provinces, including Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir, have seen a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases in the first week of March, the figures by the Health Ministry released on March 13 show.

While the figures in Turkey are parallel to the rest of the world, experts, who evaluate the declining number of cases, point out that good days may be at hand after a two-year-long struggle.

“We knew in December that the situation would come to this point,” said Professor Derya Unutmaz, an immunology specialist at the U.S.-based Jackson Laboratory Institute.

Unutmaz noted that there are two main reasons for the decrease in the number of cases. “The first is that vaccination has reached very high rates, and the second is that Omicron was very contagious. So much so that even those who were vaccinated got Omicron,” the expert said.

“The main reason for this is that an immunity against Omicron was formed before,” he noted, adding that Omicron has built its own immunity after infecting so many people.

Professor Alper Şener, an infectious disease specialist, stated that since Omicron is very contagious, it contributes to the herd immunity that is being tried to be achieved with vaccination.

However, Şener noted that the interruption of the chain of transmission would be possible with individual and social measures and that exercising precautions should continue.

“It is not possible to end the risk of variants that will continue to circulate in nature, that is, among animals. After this stage, we must prepare for possible new types of variants,” Şener added.

Vaccine,

ARTS & LIFE Restoration works continues in Topkapı Palace

Restoration works continues in Topkapı Palace
MOST POPULAR

  1. Moscow threatens Western companies with arrests, seizures: report

    Moscow threatens Western companies with arrests, seizures: report

  2. AKP, MHP propose to reduce election barrier to 7 percent

    AKP, MHP propose to reduce election barrier to 7 percent

  3. Ankara, Athens agree on improving bilateral ties

    Ankara, Athens agree on improving bilateral ties

  4. Turkish president announces package to improve conditions of health workers

    Turkish president announces package to improve conditions of health workers

  5. Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv

    Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv
Recommended
‘Antiwar girl’ raises voice once again, condemns Russia-Ukraine war

‘Antiwar girl’ raises voice once again, condemns Russia-Ukraine war
Edirne canal to stop flooding of Meriç river

Edirne canal to stop flooding of Meriç river
Eastern village at 1,800-meter altitude ‘swallowed’ by snow

Eastern village at 1,800-meter altitude ‘swallowed’ by snow
Jockey Club to take care of a carriage horse

Jockey Club to take care of a carriage horse
Survey shows impacts of pandemic on working mothers’ careers

Survey shows impacts of pandemic on working mothers’ careers
Turkish trade delegation to hold meetings in US

Turkish trade delegation to hold meetings in US
WORLD Iran’s FM set to hold talks on nuclear deal in Moscow

Iran’s FM set to hold talks on nuclear deal in Moscow

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will head to Moscow today, Iran’s Foreign Ministry has said, days after negotiations on an Iran nuclear deal stalled amid new Russian demands.

ECONOMY Turkish trade delegation to hold meetings in US

Turkish trade delegation to hold meetings in US

A delegation including senior presidential advisers, executives of the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TİM) and several businesspeople has started a trade diplomacy tour in New York and Washington D.C.

SPORTS Thompson scores 38 to lead Warriors over Bucks

Thompson scores 38 to lead Warriors over Bucks

Klay Thompson scored a season-high 38 points to spark the Golden State Warriors over defending NBA champion Milwaukee 122-109 on March 12, snapping the Bucks’ six-game win streak.