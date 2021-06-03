Experts call for quick action against sea snot in Marmara Sea

  • June 03 2021 07:00:00

Experts call for quick action against sea snot in Marmara Sea

ISTANBUL
Experts call for quick action against sea snot in Marmara Sea

With concerns over the uncontrolled production of sea snot invading the Marmara Sea since it was first spotted in October 2020, experts have urged authorities to take quick action to eliminate the problem as soon as possible.

Blaming wrong waste management policies, experts highlighted that the sea snot incident is not “a natural, but a man-made disaster.”

“The Marmara Sea have become a dead sea. We have to heal it as soon as possible,” Erol Kesici, a scientific adviser at Turkish Association for the Conservation of Nature (TTKD), told Demirören News Agency on June 2.

The oxygen level in the Marmara Sea is too low, said Mustafa Yücel, a scientist working on a research vessel of Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) floating over the Marmara Sea.

“We are witnessing a disaster that we have not seen before. If we take precautions now, we can take the sea out of this state of coma in five to six years,” Yücel stressed.

Mustafa Sarı, the dean of the Marine Faculty of Bandırma Onyedi Eylül University, demanded a new waste management policy for the Marmara Sea.

Noting that around 25 million people live near the borders of the Marmara Sea, Sarı said: “The mucilage did not occur accidentally. We made it happen with wrongful waste management.”

In previous years, though there was the presence of sea snot on the Marmara Sea, it was not at this level. According to Sarı, the sea lost its capacity to handle mucilage anymore.

“We cannot find a solution in 40 days to a problem we created in 40 years,” he added.

Authorities started a cleaning process on the Marmara Sea recently, but according to Neslihan Özdelice, a professor from Istanbul University, this is just a temporary action.

“The sea bed is dead, and we have to find a way to revive the oxygen-deprived sea immediately,” Özdelice noted.

Turkey, sea saliva, Environment,

ARTS & LIFE Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey continues encouraging lira savings

    Turkey continues encouraging lira savings

  2. İYİ Party leader chides imam of Hagia Sophia

    İYİ Party leader chides imam of Hagia Sophia

  3. NATO powerful only with Turkey, says Erdoğan

    NATO powerful only with Turkey, says Erdoğan

  4. Veteran politician Herzog elected president of Israel

    Veteran politician Herzog elected president of Israel

  5. Underground parts of Ottoman palace to be detected

    Underground parts of Ottoman palace to be detected
Recommended
Woman freed after killing abusive husband lives farm life

Woman freed after killing abusive husband lives farm life
Heavy-duty vehicles to bypass Istanbul city center

Heavy-duty vehicles to bypass Istanbul city center
Music industry demands to be in normalization plan of gov’t

Music industry demands to be in normalization plan of gov’t
Israel must end attacks on Palestinians for better ties with Turkey: Turkish FM

Israel must end attacks on Palestinians for better ties with Turkey: Turkish FM
İYİ Party leader chides imam of Hagia Sophia

İYİ Party leader chides imam of Hagia Sophia
Health professionals, politicians call on people to get vaccinated

Health professionals, politicians call on people to get vaccinated
WORLD Veteran politician Herzog elected president of Israel

Veteran politician Herzog elected president of Israel

Isaac Herzog, a veteran politician and the scion of a prominent Israeli family, has been elected president, a largely ceremonial role.
ECONOMY Businesses urge ‘turning white page’ in Ankara-Washington relations

Businesses urge ‘turning white page’ in Ankara-Washington relations

A group of Turkish and American businesses has sent a joint letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, ahead of the two’s meeting on June 14.
SPORTS 20 competed in Turkey’s first women motor speedway championship

20 competed in Turkey’s first women motor speedway championship

In Turkey’s first motor speedway championship for women organized between May 29 and 30 in the western province of İzmir, 20 female motorcycle racers competed on the tracks.