Experts call for ‘family dietitian’ model to combat rising obesity rates

ISTANBUL
In response to rising obesity rates in Türkiye, doctors are advocating for a "family dietitian" system, akin to family doctors who provide comprehensive health care, to combat the growing epidemic through personalized nutritional guidance.

According to dietitian Sıla Yeşilyaprak, the World Obesity Atlas predicts that Türkiye will have the highest obesity rate by 2030.

In light of this alarming trend, Doctor Ahmet Murat Günal led a study highlighting the rapid growth of obesity in Türkiye. Obesity is not just a personal health issue but also a major economic burden, contributing to chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions, he emphasized.

“In the 1990s, obesity rates were around 15 percent. By the late 2020s, they have doubled to 30 percent. If this trend continues, it could triple in 30 years. Our health care system cannot sustain this pressure,” Günal warned.

Citing Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data, Günal noted that health care expenditures nearly doubled in a year, reaching 1.25 trillion Turkish Liras ($34 billion), with per capita spending rising to 15,000 liras.

“Many of these costs are preventable. Authorities must prioritize public health funding, which should be at least 4.7 percent of total health expenditures,” he added.

Advocating for systemic change, Günal suggested integrating dietitians into primary health care.

“Meeting a dietitian should not be a luxury. Like family doctors, family dietitians should be accessible to provide dietary guidance and preventative care,” he highlighted, adding that the move would have long-term economic benefits.

Doctor Canser Boz explained that obesity is a causal factor for non-communicable diseases, significantly increasing health care spending, with its economic impact further compounded by related illnesses.

“A sedentary lifestyle, high-calorie processed foods and poor nutrition are fueling this crisis. Sustainable public health strategies are essential to mitigate future economic and health care burdens,” Boz concluded.

