Expert urges immediate password change after major leakage

ISTANBUL

A cybersecurity expert has issued a call for the immediate revision of all passwords, including those providing access to official documents through gateways, following the leakage of 10 billion passwords on an online hacker site.

"Just as a key opens the door to our home, our password opens the door to the digital world. Consequently, hackers are essentially 'digital locksmiths.' We have experienced similar incidents in the past. Although many of the stolen data turned out to be false, a significant portion regrettably proved to be genuine," Osman Demircan told daily Hürriyet.

A file containing about 10 billion individual passwords was posted on an online hacking forum in what could be the largest such compilation of leaked passwords ever. The file was posted on July 4 and contains passwords compromised in both recent and old data breaches all over the world.

"Therefore, not all of the newly published 1.5 billion data points, bringing the total to 10 billion [including passwords and access information], will be functional. However, this does not imply that we are secure."

The expert also highlighted that some fraudsters are circulating links claiming to check if your information is among the 10 billion data points, and by clicking on these links, you risk a new data breach or scam.

Addressing the legal aspect of the issue, IT Law Specialist Attorney Özlem Kurt stated that those who acquire and disseminate the data are criminally liable.

"However, locating these individuals is nearly impossible as who knows in which corner of the world they are..." she said. Hence, she emphasizes the need to minimize risks before being defrauded or experiencing a data breach.