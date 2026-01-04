TUSAŞ receives $2.95 billion order in engine production

ISTANBUL

Turkish defense giant TUSAŞ’s (Turkish Aerospace Industries) subsidiary TUSAŞ Engine Industries (TEI) has received a $2.95 billion order in high-value-added engine production technologies, Türkiye's defense industries secretary has announced.

"While 2025 ended with record-breaking achievements, TUSAŞ has achieved its first major export success of 2026," Haluk Görgün wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Görgün said the order won from abroad is a strong confirmation that Türkiye is among the world's leading centers in high-value-added engine production technologies.

The new order covers parts and maintenance/repair services for 22 different engine programs widely used in global civil and military aviation, with deliveries set to begin in 2026, according to Gorgun.

"With this order, TUSAŞ’S total order volume has reached $8.2 billion, a concrete demonstration of its high engineering competence, production discipline and globally established reliability in the field of aviation engines," Görgün said.

"Thanks to long-term policies, resolute support mechanisms and an export-oriented strategic orientation, our sector has become a structure that produces technology, has a voice in global competition and achieves sustainable growth," Görgün added.