TUSAŞ receives $2.95 billion order in engine production

TUSAŞ receives $2.95 billion order in engine production

ISTANBUL
TUSAŞ receives $2.95 billion order in engine production

Turkish defense giant TUSAŞ’s (Turkish Aerospace Industries) subsidiary TUSAŞ Engine Industries (TEI) has received a $2.95 billion order in high-value-added engine production technologies, Türkiye's defense industries secretary has announced.

"While 2025 ended with record-breaking achievements, TUSAŞ has achieved its first major export success of 2026," Haluk Görgün wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Görgün said the order won from abroad is a strong confirmation that Türkiye is among the world's leading centers in high-value-added engine production technologies.

The new order covers parts and maintenance/repair services for 22 different engine programs widely used in global civil and military aviation, with deliveries set to begin in 2026, according to Gorgun.

"With this order, TUSAŞ’S total order volume has reached $8.2 billion, a concrete demonstration of its high engineering competence, production discipline and globally established reliability in the field of aviation engines," Görgün said.

"Thanks to long-term policies, resolute support mechanisms and an export-oriented strategic orientation, our sector has become a structure that produces technology, has a voice in global competition and achieves sustainable growth," Görgün added.

 

tei,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye closely follows developments in Yemen, Somalia: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'closely' follows developments in Yemen, Somalia: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'closely' follows developments in Yemen, Somalia: Erdoğan

    Türkiye 'closely' follows developments in Yemen, Somalia: Erdoğan

  2. New Siper missile delivery expands Steel Dome network

    New Siper missile delivery expands Steel Dome network

  3. Parliament to reopen with focus on new traffic laws

    Parliament to reopen with focus on new traffic laws

  4. Political leaders voice unease over US toppling of Maduro

    Political leaders voice unease over US toppling of Maduro

  5. Gaza aid groups grapple with Israel's ban will mean

    Gaza aid groups grapple with Israel's ban will mean
Recommended
Smartphones dominate tech purchases in Türkiye in 2025

Smartphones dominate tech purchases in Türkiye in 2025
Somalia drilling could be game changer, says minister

Somalia drilling could be game changer, says minister
December inflation data to be unveiled on Jan 5

December inflation data to be unveiled on Jan 5
Aselsan surges to record valuation, outpacing global defense giants

Aselsan surges to record valuation, outpacing global defense giants
S Korean president heads to China to boost economis ties

S Korean president heads to China to boost economis ties
Milei eases tax evasion rules to draw out mattress dollars

Milei eases tax evasion rules to draw out 'mattress dollars'
WORLD Gaza aid groups grapple with Israels ban will mean

Gaza aid groups grapple with Israel's ban will mean

Israel’s decision to revoke the licenses of more than three dozen humanitarian organizations this week has aid groups scrambling to grapple with what this means for their operations in Gaza and their ability to help tens of thousands of struggling Palestinians.

ECONOMY Smartphones dominate tech purchases in Türkiye in 2025

Smartphones dominate tech purchases in Türkiye in 2025

Hepsiburada, a leading e-commerce platform, has released its annual analysis of millions of orders placed throughout 2025, revealing the country’s evolving shopping preferences.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿