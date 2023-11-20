Expert suggests planting hazelnuts at higher altitudes

RIZE

Sudden changes in temperatures caused by global climate change in the Black Sea Region have adversely impacted hazelnut yields, as an expert suggests that hazelnut cultivation should done at higher altitudes to improve crop yield.

Trees that experience a rapid increase in daytime temperatures throughout the spring season are susceptible to frost due to the persistence of low overnight temperatures. In recent years, hazelnuts have been affected by the presence of dangerous invading insect species. Additionally, global warming has led to frost events contributing to a reduction in hazelnut yields.

Climate scientist Professor Dr. Mehmet Levent Kurnaz made some statements on the importance of relocating the hazelnut plantations.

According to Kurnaz, the impact of frost on hazelnuts becomes noticeable at elevations below 700 meters, and according to observations, temperature variations are less significant at higher altitudes.

"Tea plants do not face this difficulty. However, hazelnut farming must be relocated to higher elevations. The change in air temperature is lower at these elevations," Kurnaz stated.

Kurnaz also expressed the possibility that a transition to alternative agricultural products may be necessary, similar to the majority of farmers in the northern provinces of Ordu and Giresun, regions characterized by intensive hazelnut cultivation, since "hazelnut yield is drastically declining."