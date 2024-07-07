Expectations grow over Iran’s new reformist president

TEHRAN

The election of the first reformist president in nearly two decades by Iranian voters has fueled expectations of change in both the domestic and foreign policy landscapes, as new President Masoud Pezeshkian set to unveil his proposed cabinet.

Pezeshkian won a runoff election on July 5 against the ultraconservative Saeed Jalili to replace Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash in May.

The 69-year-old reformist secured more than 16 million votes, around 54 percent, with Jalili winning more than 13 million, roughly 44 percent, out of about 30 million votes cast.

Turnout was 49.8 percent, marking an increase from a record low of about 40 percent in the first round.

Iranian newspapers yesterday published front-page photos of Pezeshkian and called for "unity" under the president-elect.

Pezeshkian, who speaks Azeri, Farsi and Kurdish, campaigned on outreach to Iran's many ethnicities. He represents the first president from western Iran in decades — something people hope will aid the country as those in the western part are considered more tolerant because of the ethnic and religious diversity in their area.

Pezeshkian vowed to ease long-standing internet restrictions and to "fully" oppose police patrols enforcing the mandatory headscarf for women, a high-profile issue since the death in police custody in 2022 of Mahsa Amini.

The 22-year-old Iranian had been detained for an alleged breach of the dress code, and her death sparked months of nationwide unrest in 2022.

The swearing-in ceremony of the president will be held on Aug. 4 or 5," said the official IRNA news agency, quoting Mojtaba Yosefi, a member of parliament's presiding board.

"The president will have 15 days to present his proposed ministers to the parliament for a vote of confidence."

Iranian presidents-elect are required to take an oath before parliament before officially taking office.

Pezeshkian gave a speech thanking his supporters, saying their votes have "given hope to a society plunged into an atmosphere of dissatisfaction.”

"I did not give false promises in this election," said Pezeshkian, flanked by former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"I didn't say anything that I wouldn't be able to do tomorrow."

In an earlier post on X, Pezeshkian said the vote was the start of a "partnership" with Iran's people.

He called for "constructive relations" with Western countries to "get Iran out of its isolation.” He favors reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and global powers.

Following the election, European Union spokeswoman Nabila Massrali congratulated Pezeshkian on his election, adding that the 27-member bloc is "ready to engage with the new government in line with EU policy of critical engagement.”

Saudi Arabia led Gulf states in congratulating Pezeshkian. Both Russia and China expressed hopes for further reinforcement of ties.

In Tehran, there were no obvious celebrations after the final results were announced, but state TV showed large crowds waving the Iranian flag in the northwestern city of Tabriz, which Pezeshkian had represented in parliament since 2008.

In Tehran, some Iranians hailed the outcome.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all major policy issues, congratulated Pezeshkian.

He urged him to "continue the path of Martyr Raisi and use the country's many capacities, especially the revolutionary and faithful youth, for the comfort of the people and the progress of the country.”

Türkiye-Iran ties to further improve: Erdoğan

In the meantime, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his expectation that ties between Türkiye and Iran will continue to improve under the leadership of the newly elected Iranian president.

Speaking to reporters on his return from Germany on early July 7, Erdoğan underscored the already good ties between the two neighboring countries.

“Iran is an important neighboring country with which we have historical and cultural bonds. I expect that Türkiye-Iran bilateral ties will further improve in a positive way in the new era,” he said. Erdoğan recalled that Pezeshkian has Azeri Turk roots and speaks Turkish in Tabriz and Kurdish when he visits the Kurdish areas of Iran.