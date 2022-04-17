Exorbitant price increases global problem: Erdoğan

ANTALYA

Rising inflation and exorbitant prices are global problems, but Turkey has been among the countries least affected by this phenomenon thanks to its production capacity and logistical advantages, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, vowing to win the fight against soaring inflation.

“I underline once again: Exorbitant prices seen in many areas, from energy to food and from mines to technology products, are the common problem of the whole world. In fact, Turkey is one of the countries least affected by this problem with its production power and logistics advantages,” Erdoğan said as he online addressed the opening ceremony of the Phaselis Tunnel in the Antalya region over the weekend.

Erdoğan criticized the opposition for distorting the fact that there is a global economic problem by trying to show that all these difficulties exist only in Turkey as an effort of political engineering. “I ask my people not to give credit to this doomsday mongering,” he stated.

Drawing attention to investments and efforts made in Turkey over the past 20 years for development, Erdoğan stressed that the country has the means and capabilities to compete and even outperform developed countries whose infrastructures have worn out and become dilapidated and are no longer sufficient.

“We are determined to make the best of these advantages of ours and make our country one of the top 10 economies in the world. Cognizant of the fact that there is no gain without pain, we see the hardships we are enduring today as the price for the great Turkey which we will achieve in the period ahead,” he said.

“As we always say, our greatest strength is our nation’s unity, solidarity and brotherhood. If we allow no one to disrupt this climate of brotherhood, focus together on our goals for 2023 and embrace our vision for 2053, no power can stand in our way,” he noted.

No more obstacles following defeat of inflation

Everyone in Turkey has the safety of life and property, and anyone who wants to work is employed, Erdoğan suggested, informing things are also going well in the production sector of the economy.

“No obstacles will be left to prevent us from achieving our goals once we break the back of inflation as well. We see every newly-introduced service as a new step taken in this direction,” Erdoğan added.