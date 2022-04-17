Exorbitant price increases global problem: Erdoğan

  • April 17 2022 11:05:00

Exorbitant price increases global problem: Erdoğan

ANTALYA
Exorbitant price increases global problem: Erdoğan

Rising inflation and exorbitant prices are global problems, but Turkey has been among the countries least affected by this phenomenon thanks to its production capacity and logistical advantages, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, vowing to win the fight against soaring inflation.

“I underline once again: Exorbitant prices seen in many areas, from energy to food and from mines to technology products, are the common problem of the whole world. In fact, Turkey is one of the countries least affected by this problem with its production power and logistics advantages,” Erdoğan said as he online addressed the opening ceremony of the Phaselis Tunnel in the Antalya region over the weekend.

Erdoğan criticized the opposition for distorting the fact that there is a global economic problem by trying to show that all these difficulties exist only in Turkey as an effort of political engineering. “I ask my people not to give credit to this doomsday mongering,” he stated.

Drawing attention to investments and efforts made in Turkey over the past 20 years for development, Erdoğan stressed that the country has the means and capabilities to compete and even outperform developed countries whose infrastructures have worn out and become dilapidated and are no longer sufficient.

“We are determined to make the best of these advantages of ours and make our country one of the top 10 economies in the world. Cognizant of the fact that there is no gain without pain, we see the hardships we are enduring today as the price for the great Turkey which we will achieve in the period ahead,” he said.

“As we always say, our greatest strength is our nation’s unity, solidarity and brotherhood. If we allow no one to disrupt this climate of brotherhood, focus together on our goals for 2023 and embrace our vision for 2053, no power can stand in our way,” he noted.

No more obstacles following defeat of inflation

Everyone in Turkey has the safety of life and property, and anyone who wants to work is employed, Erdoğan suggested, informing things are also going well in the production sector of the economy.

“No obstacles will be left to prevent us from achieving our goals once we break the back of inflation as well. We see every newly-introduced service as a new step taken in this direction,” Erdoğan added.

Erdogan, Inflation,

TURKEY CHP leader vows reconciliation for unity in society

CHP leader vows reconciliation for unity in society
MOST POPULAR

  1. We are determined to make Turkey one of top ten economies : Erdoğan

    We are determined to make Turkey one of top ten economies : Erdoğan

  2. House sales in Turkey jumped by 20.6 pct in March

    House sales in Turkey jumped by 20.6 pct in March

  3. Slovakia eyes Bayraktar drones

    Slovakia eyes Bayraktar drones

  4. Russia strikes Ukraine’s big cities, bears down on Mariupol

    Russia strikes Ukraine’s big cities, bears down on Mariupol

  5. Excavation unearths Ottoman-era bath in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu

    Excavation unearths Ottoman-era bath in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu
Recommended
MHP MP resigns from party after critical statements on economy

MHP MP resigns from party after critical statements on economy
AKP preparing bill to fight mucilage in Marmara Sea

AKP preparing bill to fight mucilage in Marmara Sea
We are determined to make Turkey one of top ten economies : Erdoğan

We are determined to make Turkey one of top ten economies : Erdoğan
Erdoğan has iftar dinner with relatives of femicide victims

Erdoğan has iftar dinner with relatives of femicide victims
Excavation unearths Ottoman-era bath in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu

Excavation unearths Ottoman-era bath in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu
Work underway to add Turkey to EuroVelo network

Work underway to add Turkey to EuroVelo network
WORLD US judge deemed controversial Musk tweet on Tesla ‘false’: investors

US judge deemed controversial Musk tweet on Tesla ‘false’: investors

A 2018 tweet posted by Elon Musk in which he claimed to have secured the funding to take Tesla private was deemed "false and misleading" by a judge, according to documents filed by investors suing his electric car company.

ECONOMY Exporters to benefit from loan package: Minister

Exporters to benefit from loan package: Minister

Businesses that earn revenues in foreign currencies, particularly exporters and tourism companies, will be granted cheap loans, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said at a meeting in the Black Sea province of Samsun on April 15.
SPORTS Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

A Bahrain-based private equity firm is in exclusive talks to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor, a person with knowledge of the process said.