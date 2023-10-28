Exhibition tells stories of Türkiye’s pioneering women

Exhibition tells stories of Türkiye’s pioneering women

ISTANBUL
Exhibition tells stories of Türkiye’s pioneering women

 

The stories of Türkiye’s 20 most-respected women, from Afet İnan, one of the first history professors, to Nüzhet Gökdoğan, the founder of modern astronomy in the country, have converged in the "Pioneer Women of the Republic" exhibition.

After years of working as a journalist, Özlem Özdemir, the exhibition's curator, realized that the stories of these pioneering women of modern Türkiye were not adequately visible in the media or history pages.

Believing that the stories of these women must be passed on to future generations, Özdemir has been contributing to books and biographies that narrate the lives of pioneering women since 2017. Now, in honor of the 100th year of the Turkish Republic, she has brought together the stories of 20 pioneering women, including Kamile Şevki Mutlu, who established the field of pathology in Türkiye, mathematics professor Selma Soysal, rally champion Samiye Cahid Morkaya and veterinarian Sabire Aydemir, apart from Gökdoğan and İnan.

The exhibition opened on Oct. 27 at the Artopol Art Gallery located in Maslak 42 in Istanbul and will continue until Nov. 2.

"We came up with the idea for this exhibition with the support of Açık Holding in the 100th year of the Republic. It's a historical exhibition with four sections. It features 20 pioneering women from different professions, and it includes comprehensive biographies and photographs," Özdemir stated.

Özdemir pointed out that even the most well-known historian and Atatürk's adopted daughter, İnan, had lesser-known aspects to her life, sharing an anecdote about İnan's pioneering role for female appearance in society.

"In 1929, while she was teaching at a school, she organized a mock election to teach her students about political rights. The students elected a girl as the mayor. However, one of her male students stood up and said, 'No, this girl cannot be the mayor because women do not have the right to vote or be elected.' When İnan heard this, it greatly disheartened her. She said, 'As women, I will quit teaching until we obtain our rights,'" Özdemir shared.

Morkaya, often touted as Türkiye’s first female rally driver and rally champion, is also highlighted in the exhibition. She is believed to be the first woman in Türkiye to hold a driver's license as well.

"During the 1930s, when cars were just starting to become a part of our lives, Morkaya’s husband, who was a car enthusiast, bought a car for their family. Her husband also bought a car for Morkaya. She became the only female chauffeur on the streets of Istanbul in 1932," Özdemir explained.

The exhibition also features memories and photographs of Belkıs Celal Özdoğan, one of Türkiye’s first female physicists, Dilhan Eryurt, an astrophysicist and architect Leman Tomsu, among others.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Int’l Istanbul Puppet Festival starts at Fişekhane

Int’l Istanbul Puppet Festival starts at Fişekhane
LATEST NEWS

  1. Int’l Istanbul Puppet Festival starts at Fişekhane

    Int’l Istanbul Puppet Festival starts at Fişekhane

  2. Eni profits slump on lower prices

    Eni profits slump on lower prices

  3. Ford estimates US strike impact at $1.3 bln

    Ford estimates US strike impact at $1.3 bln

  4. Tech titan Amazon sees profit climb as cloud promises boon

    Tech titan Amazon sees profit climb as cloud promises boon

  5. Pakistan embassy hosts event to mark Türkiye's 100th anniversary

    Pakistan embassy hosts event to mark Türkiye's 100th anniversary
Recommended
Central Bank takes more simplification steps

Central Bank takes more simplification steps
Iconic republic ball to be held in Pera Palace

Iconic republic ball to be held in Pera Palace
Home dedicated to the memory of Atatürk

Home dedicated to the memory of Atatürk
Places bearing witness to history unveil treasures

Places bearing witness to history unveil treasures
‘Democracy is hope of human race’

‘Democracy is hope of human race’
Pakistan embassy hosts event to mark Türkiyes 100th anniversary

Pakistan embassy hosts event to mark Türkiye's 100th anniversary
WORLD Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

Survivors of the Category 5 storm that killed at least 27 people and devastated Mexico’s resort city of Acapulco are getting desperate amid a slow government response, worrying that the focus will remain on repairing infrastructure for the city’s economic engine of tourism instead of helping the neediest.
ECONOMY Eni profits slump on lower prices

Eni profits slump on lower prices

Italian energy giant Eni said on Oct. 27 its net profit fell 67 percent to 1.91 billion euros in the third quarter of 2023, hit by falling oil and gas prices.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.