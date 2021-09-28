Exhibition shows newly-revealed photos of major Turkish victory

  • September 28 2021 07:00:00

Exhibition shows newly-revealed photos of major Turkish victory

ISTANBUL
Exhibition shows newly-revealed photos of major Turkish victory

An exhibition opened for the centennial of a Turkish victory unveils some of the photographs showing the most difficult moments of the Turkish War of Independence.

The exhibition titled “100th Anniversary of the Battle of Sakarya” is awaiting visitors at the Military Museum in Istanbul’s Şişli district.

Among the documents unearthed in the archives of the Turkish army, there are photographs of the Turkish aviators of that period and the children working in an ammunition factory during the fierce battle.

The exhibition also includes many pieces from the military schemes of the Turkish and Greek armies to the firearms and piercing weapons used.

In addition, a documentary specific to the battle is projected onto the wall of the museum and shown to visitors.

In the dazzling exhibition, thank-you notes for the victory of the war by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey, as well as communiqués and remarkable information about the war can be seen.

Communication systems used by the Turkish army and the originals of the orders issued by Atatürk to Refet Pasha (Bele), the then defense minister, regarding the possibility of evacuating Ankara are among the documents in the exhibition.

The 100th anniversary of the Battle of Sakarya, the final major victory against invading Greek forces, was marked this month with ceremonies dedicated to heroes of the War of Independence led by Atatürk.

Fought mainly around Polatlı, now a district of Ankara, the battle drew its name from the Sakarya River that stretches from the northwest to the capital’s borders.

The event will continue to host guests until the end of the year.

history,

WORLD Germany in political limbo after Social Democrats narrow win

Germany in political limbo after Social Democrats' narrow win
MOST POPULAR

  1. Authentic Cuban restaurant opens in Istanbul

    Authentic Cuban restaurant opens in Istanbul

  2. Turkey pledges support for stability of region on first anniversary of Karabakh war

    Turkey pledges support for stability of region on first anniversary of Karabakh war

  3. Emlak Konut plans to rake up Turkey’s property market

    Emlak Konut plans to rake up Turkey’s property market

  4. Amendment to armament regulation raises concerns

    Amendment to armament regulation raises concerns

  5. Greece has no intention of arms race with Turkey: Mitsotakis

    Greece has no intention of arms race with Turkey: Mitsotakis
Recommended
Turkey to ratify Paris Agreement by Glasgow summit in November: Erdoğan

Turkey to ratify Paris Agreement by Glasgow summit in November: Erdoğan
No talks until Turkish Cyprus’ equal status recognized: Tatar

No talks until Turkish Cyprus’ equal status recognized: Tatar
Greece has no intention of arms race with Turkey: Mitsotakis

Greece has no intention of arms race with Turkey: Mitsotakis
Air pollution blamed for 45,000 premature deaths in 2018

Air pollution blamed for 45,000 premature deaths in 2018
Amendment to armament regulation raises concerns

Amendment to armament regulation raises concerns
Face masks add to sea pollution at popular resort

Face masks add to sea pollution at popular resort
WORLD Germany in political limbo after Social Democrats narrow win

Germany in political limbo after Social Democrats' narrow win

Germany is headed for weeks, if not months, of protracted coalition haggling as Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives insisted on Sept. 27 on trying to form a government even after losing to the Social Democrats in a tight race.
ECONOMY Turkish gas find to help raise output to 25 percent of EU capacity: Minister

Turkish gas find to help raise output to 25 percent of EU capacity: Minister

A recently discovered natural gas field in the Black Sea is set to provide nearly a third of Turkey’s domestic needs when it reaches peak production capacity by 2027, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez has told Bloomberg.

SPORTS Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

A depleted Beşiktaş squad will be in Amsterdam on Sept. 28 when the Turkish champion plays Ajax in a Champions League Group C match.