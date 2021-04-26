Exhibition showcases war crimes by Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

A photo exhibition revealing the war crimes committed by the Armenian troops during the 44-days armed conflict with Azerbaijan in the latter’s Nagorno-Karabakh region was launched on April 26 at the Turkish Parliament, two days after U.S. President Joe Biden categorized the 1915 events as genocide.

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop launched the exhibition and attended a panel on the same title at the parliament on April 26. He informed that the exhibition was prepared based on a report penned by the Human Rights Inquiry Commission that studied Armenia’s war crimes.

“I condemn the war crimes done by Armenia [during the war] which was started by Armenia and ended with a decisive victory of Azerbaijan,” Şentop said, criticizing Yerevan for attacking against civilians even during the 44-day long clashes.

Şentop also slammed Biden’s description of the 1915 events as genocide in his address.

“Is the new president of the U.S. an expert of World War I? Are there new explanations by the historians on this issue?” Şentop asked, criticizing Biden for politicizing history.

This statement by Biden blatantly ignores international law and history and reveals a very deep inconsistency, Şentop stated.

“It’s at the same time a statement that can harm the ties between Turkey and the U.S. on the basis of human rights and rule of law.”

“I reject this big slander against our state, people, and history as the parliament speaker,” he said, informing that the Parliament’s General Assembly will take a decision for the denunciation of Biden’s statement on the events of 1915.

