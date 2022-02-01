Exhibition on birds of Istanbul expects visitors

ISTANBUL

A 10-day-long photography exhibition of Istanbul birds by prominent birdwatcher and photojournalist Alper Tüydeş has been inaugurated at the Turkish metropolis.

Photos of migratory and resident bird species dominant in Istanbul and its surroundings were presented in the exhibition held at Galataport in the Karaköy quarter.

Organized in line with a project that draws attention to migratory birds that have become endangered as the result of climate change, illegal hunting, environmental pollution and improper urbanization, the exhibition also includes images of rare bird species in Turkey.

Bird species such as tern, kingfisher, puffinus, maple plover, hoopoe, little kestrel, starling, bee-eagle, gray heron, cormorant, blackbird, swallowtail, redbreast, jackdaw and snake eagle were introduced.

“This is actually the starting leg of a one-year project. With the exhibition we organize interactively here, we offer animations of birds, their voices and digital expression to people,” Tüydeş said, stressing that the project aims to draw attention to birds in the surroundings.

He especially invited families with children to the event, which is free of charge and will remain open until Feb. 9.

Within the scope of the project, Tüydeş will also go to various regions in order to observe and photograph the migratory birds that have determined Turkey as a stopover point or the last stop on their migration routes.