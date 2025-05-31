Exhibition brings Islamic civilization’s scientific past to present

ISTANBUL

A new exhibition showcasing the groundbreaking contributions of Muslim scholars to science and technology has opened in Istanbul, shedding light on the scientific legacy of Islamic civilization that helped shape the modern world.

Organized with contributions from Fatih Sultan Mehmet Foundation University’s Department of History of Science, the Professor Dr. Fuat Sezgin Institute for the History of Science in Islam and the Science and Innovation Platform, the exhibition features high-quality replicas of significant inventions and instruments developed in the Islamic world.

The collection, titled “History of Islamic Science,” covers a broad range of fields including astronomy, medicine, optics and mechanical engineering.

Aimed at connecting modern audiences with the scientific achievements of the past, the exhibition opened on May 29, the anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul — a symbolic milestone in Islamic and Ottoman history.

The name of the university itself stands as a tribute to Mehmed the Conqueror, the 21-year-old Ottoman Sultan who conquered the city, ending over a thousand years of Byzantine rule.

The rector Professor Dr. Nevzat Şimşek noted that the madrasas established by Mehmed the Conqueror in his time were a testament to his commitment to science and education.

He emphasized that the university is a modern extension of the foundations laid by the Sultan himself.

“We are honored to host this exhibition, which tells the historical story of Islamic sciences. Opening it on the anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul is especially meaningful,” he said. “It is also deeply significant to us that the late Professor Dr. Fuat Sezgin helped establish our Department of History of Islamic Science. Since then, we have worked closely with the Foundation for the Research of the History of Islamic Science to continue scholarly efforts in this field.”

Sezgin was a prominent historian who devoted a considerable amount of time to studying and listing scientific contributions made by Muslim and Arabic scholars throughout history.

He led the establishment of the Islamic Science and Technology Museum in Istanbul in 2008 and founded the Research Foundation for the History of Science in Islam in 2010. He passed away at the age of 95 in 2018.

Professor Dr. Mustafa Kaçar, chair of the Department of History of Science, stated that the exhibit, following in the footsteps of Sezgin, will inspire young people and new researchers.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dr. Nihal Özdemir, director of the Professor Dr. Fuat Sezgin Institute, also highlighted that the exhibition was organized as a tribute to the cultural and intellectual heritage of the Islamic world.

“The works we display here are not just scientific tools — they are representatives of our cultural history. Seeing them in this light will help visitors better appreciate their significance.”

Among the participants of the opening ceremony, Istanbul’s deputy governor, Hasan Gözen, remarked that for many years, there was a prevailing belief that all valuable knowledge originated in the West.

Over time, however, Gözen said he came to understand the foundational role Islamic civilization played in global scientific development.

“The civilization that emerged in Al-Andalus influenced the entire world,” said Gözen. “But Muslims remained in Al-Andalus for only seven centuries. In this regard, the conquest of Istanbul represents a critical point in the advancement of our civilization. In line with this advancement, we must build our future by exploring the roots of Islamic knowledge.”

Hüseyin Rahmi Göktaş, representing the Science and Innovation Platform, said their goal is to demonstrate how Muslim scholars contributed to the foundations of modern science, unveiling their desire to ultimately turn this collection into a museum that will reach audiences around the world.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until June 25 at the university’s campus in the Fatih district.