Ex-premier Yıldırım recovers from coronavirus

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The former Turkish prime minister recovered from COVID-19 and now tested negative.

Binali Yıldırım said on Twitter on Sept. 19 his test results came negative about two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Yıldırım hailed those who asked about his health status during quarantine days and supported him, saying: "May Allah bless you all."

Wishing remedy for all patients going through COVID-19 treatment, he praised healthcare staff working day and night, making many sacrifices from their personal lives.

He concluded that people should stick to adopting measures such as wearing masks, social distancing, and personal hygiene.

Yıldırım, 64, served as the 27th prime minister of Turkey in 2016-2018 before the country adopted a presidential system following a public referendum.

He was also the speaker of the Grand National Assembly in 2018-2019.