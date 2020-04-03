Evidence suggest 90 mln-year rainforest in Antarctica

  • April 03 2020 10:19:00

Evidence suggest 90 mln-year rainforest in Antarctica

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Evidence suggest 90 mln-year rainforest in Antarctica

Alamy Photo

Scientific evidence suggests there was a rainforest in Antarctica 90 million years ago.

British and German scientists examined samples from the ocean bottom using a machine drill on a research ship near Pine Island in the Amundsen Sea, according to Science Daily.

Details were published in Nature magazine earlier this week which said samples containing alluvions and thin kaolin were at least 90 million years old.

Scientists examined samples with computer tomography devices and found preserved samples of soil, pollen, seeds and even tree roots.

"That this 90 million-year-old rainforest is preserved is quite exceptional, but what it represents is much more remarkable,” said research team member Tina van de Flierdt.

“Even in dark months, swamp rainforests could grow in an area close to the South Pole. This shows a more temperate climate than we have estimated until now."

Research also implied that carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere during the Cretaceous Era, approximately 115 to 80 million years ago, was higher than estimated.

pine island, amunden sea,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister

    Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister

  2. Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 356, with 18,135 total cases

    Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 356, with 18,135 total cases

  3. Demands to be met ‘immediately’: Minister

    Demands to be met ‘immediately’: Minister

  4. Turkey's tourism season postponed to post-May

    Turkey's tourism season postponed to post-May

  5. Erdoğan sends letters to Italian, Spanish leaders over COVID-19 aid

    Erdoğan sends letters to Italian, Spanish leaders over COVID-19 aid
Recommended
Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship

Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship
GNA forces kill 20 Haftar militia members in Libya

GNA forces kill 20 Haftar militia members in Libya
Latest on the coronavirus: Confirmed cases worldwide top 1 million

Latest on the coronavirus: Confirmed cases worldwide top 1 million
UN nuclear agency sending coronavirus testing gear to 40 countries

UN nuclear agency sending coronavirus testing gear to 40 countries
Afghan, Taliban prisoner exchange to begin amid coronavirus

Afghan, Taliban prisoner exchange to begin amid coronavirus
Syria war records lowest monthly death toll in 9 years

Syria war records lowest monthly death toll in 9 years
WORLD Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship

Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship

The captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus on his ship was fired on April 2 by Navy leaders who said he created a panic by sending his memo pleading for help to too many people.  
ECONOMY Foreign trade volume up 3.6 pct in Q1

Foreign trade volume up 3.6 pct in Q1

Turkey's foreign trade volume grew 3.6 percent year-on-year to $98.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020, according to a preliminary Trade Ministry data released on April 2.
SPORTS Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim was discharged from the hospital on March 30 after seven days of treatment for coronavirus.