Everlasting TV series comes back with 15th season

ISTANBUL

“Arka Sokaklar” (Backstreets in Turkish) became “Turkey’s continuously everlasting TV series of all time” as the series’ 15th season is about to begin.

“The shooting of the 557th episode is ongoing and will be aired soon,” officials told daily Milliyet.

“Arka Sokaklar” is a TV series that tells about the daily life and crime stories that the police unit in Istanbul faces.

In the 15th season, the unit will fight against an international crime organization, said the officials.

With the new season, ‘“Arka Sokaklar” will break the record of being “the continuously everlasting TV series in the country” as the crew never took a break since the first run in 2006.

According to experts, the longest TV series in Turkey is “Kaynanalar”(Motherinlaws in Turkish). It has 950 episodes but was aired between 1974 to 2004 with breaks in some years.

A Turkish TV series with the most number of episodes is the “Ferhunde Hanımlar” (Mrs. Ferhunde in Turkish), which broadcasted between 1993-1999 with 1,780 episodes.