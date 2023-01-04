Evergrande pledges to repay debts in 2023

Evergrande pledges to repay debts in 2023

BEIJING
Evergrande pledges to repay debts in 2023

China Evergrande has pledged to repay its debt this year, as the property giant faces a restructuring following Beijing’s crackdown on excessive borrowing and rampant speculation in the real estate sector.

In an email seen by AFP, chairman Hui Ka Yan told staff that “2023 is a key year for Evergrande to fulfill its corporate responsibility and do everything in its power to ensure the delivery of construction projects”.

”As long as everyone at Evergrande pulls together, never gives up, (and) works hard... we will certainly be able to complete the tasks of guaranteeing deliveries, repaying all kinds of debts, and resolving risks,” Hui wrote.

The company last year resumed work on 732 construction sites and delivered 301,000 residential units to homebuyers, the message said.Employees “endured huge physical and mental stress, and overcame countless difficulties to realise the impossible”, Hui wrote.

Evergrande has rushed to offload assets in recent months and has been involved in restructuring talks after racking up some $300 billion in liabilities.

The company has come to embody a broader crisis in China’s property sector, which accounts for around a quarter of the country’s gross domestic product.

Major developers including Evergrande have failed to complete housing projects, triggering protests and mortgage boycotts from homebuyers.

And smaller firms have defaulted on loans or had problems raising cash since the government brought in stricter lending curbs in 2020.

In November, an official document showed Evergrande had sold land earmarked for its headquarters in the southern tech hub of Shenzhen for $1 billion.

That same month, China’s banking regulator and central bank issued new measures to promote the “stable and healthy development” of the real estate industry.

They include credit support for indebted developers, financial support to ensure projects are completed and assistance for deferred-payment loans for homebuyers.

Economy,

WORLD Beijing threatens response to unacceptable virus measures

Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures
LATEST NEWS

  1. Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures

    Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures

  2. Chaos as US House adjourns without choosing speaker

    Chaos as US House adjourns without choosing speaker

  3. Russia says toll from Ukraine strike rises to 89

    Russia says toll from Ukraine strike rises to 89

  4. Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiye's gas terminals

    Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiye's gas terminals

  5. South Korea’s lunar orbiter sends photos of Earth, Moon

    South Korea’s lunar orbiter sends photos of Earth, Moon
Recommended
Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiyes gas terminals

Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiye's gas terminals
Tesla sells record 1.3 million vehicles last year

Tesla sells record 1.3 million vehicles last year
Gov’t to announce housing project for mid-income group

Gov’t to announce housing project for mid-income group
Istanbul Airport busiest in Europe last year

Istanbul Airport busiest in Europe last year
Companies keep eye on financing, costs in 2023

Companies keep eye on financing, costs in 2023
Antalya welcomed 13.4 million tourists last year

Antalya welcomed 13.4 million tourists last year
WORLD Beijing threatens response to unacceptable virus measures

Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures

The statement from the agency comes as Sweden, which has taken over EU’s rotating presidency, has called a meeting of the EU’s crisis management mechanism for Wednesday to try to agree on a common European line.

ECONOMY Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiyes gas terminals

Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiye's gas terminals

Bulgaria on Jan. 3 gained access to Türkiye’s terminals and gas transmission network under a long-term deal that will help the country replace supplies once provided by Russia.
SPORTS Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

A girl who was chosen as a sailing candidate when she was only 8 years old and did not even know how to swim has brought Türkiye the world championship at the age of 15 in the optimist branch.