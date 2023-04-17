Evacuation in Yusufeli takes place for 7th time in its history

ARTVİN

With buildings in the northern province of Artvin’s Yusufeli district submerging in the waters of the newly built dam, the inhabitants of the old settlement are being evacuated for the seventh time in the history of the district.

The water levels continue to rise in Yusufeli, Türkiye’s highest dam, where water retention processes started on Nov. 22 last year.

The dam waters surround the abandoned buildings, streets and bridges, while the old settlement is now completely cut off from the land.

On the other hand, the rising waters cast a pall over the district, which has moved for the seventh time in its 152-year-old history.

“Our youth, our memories, everything will be flooded in a few days,” a local said while expressing his sorrow.

The process of moving thousands of people living in the former district to their new settlements has also been completed.

While those leaving the district are trying to get used to their new settlements, there is also a great rush in the high quarters of the district, where the water has started advancing.

Old residents are racing against time to save their animals and belongings left in their houses.

As one of them, couple Recep and Nebahat Bayram returned to the district to tear off the roof of their old house.

They could not adapt to life in an apartment after residing in a single-detached dwelling for years, Nebahat Bayram said.

Ali Sucu, a resident who was engaged in animal husbandry in the flooded district, is worried about whether he will be able to continue his livelihood in the area where they have just been settled.

“I have 15 cattle. The municipality allocated a place to establish barns, but it is insufficient. We want a permanent solution,” Sucu stated.

Ahmet Yiğit, who cut the trees in his garden, said, “My heart hurts. Every tree has a story. After a few days, they will be underwater.”

Pointing out that old settlers of the district lived with fresh air and soil until the evacuation due to the rising water of the dam, Yiğit said, “We were the children of the soil, now we are condemned to concrete houses.”

Another resident, Sümbül Taşçı, who expressed her complaints and criticisms regarding the distribution of the new settlements, said that though they had four flats in the flooded district, they are now allocated one house in the new settlements.

Stating that she has to live with her married children, their spouses, and her grandchildren in the same house, Taşçı said that they are trying to eliminate their grievances.