EV sales accelerate sharply in first half of 2025

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s electric vehicle (EV) market continued its rapid expansion in the first half of 2025, with fully electric car sales reaching 85,894 units, according to data released by the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

This figure, up 118 percent year-on-year, represents 17.6 percent of all passenger car sales from January to June, underscoring the growing consumer shift toward electrified mobility.

In June alone, the EV market expanded by a staggering 209.9 percent to 25,828 units. EVs share in the local market increased from 9.5 percent last year to 27.6 percent last month.

Homegrown EV brand Togg was once again the market leader in the first half of 2025, delivering a total of 17,101 vehicles with sales in June amounting to 3,098 units.

Togg plans to introduce its second model, the T10F, to the market this summer.

U.S. carmaker Tesla sold 7,235 vehicles in June and a total of 12,320 in January-June.

However, globally Tesla reported another hefty drop in auto sales on July 2, extending a difficult period.

Tesla saw a 13.5 percent year-on-year decline in vehicle deliveries in the second quarter of the year to 384,122 units.

In the Turkish auto market, hybrid vehicles also maintained a strong presence, accounting for 27 percent of the market with 131,686 units sold in the first half of this year.

Gasoline-powered cars, however, remained the most popular, holding a 47 percent market share (229,128 units), while diesel captured 7.8 percent of the market.

In the first half, the local auto market grew 5.2 percent annually to 607,977, with passenger car sales rising 5.4 percent to 488,000.

In June alone, the combined sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles increased 11.6 percent from a year ago to around 119,000 units.

Passenger car sales were up 6.6 percent to 93,676 last month.