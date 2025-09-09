EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

MUNICH
Togg, a Turkish electric vehicle manufacturer, will release its new model, the T10F, for preorder on Sept. 15 in Türkiye and Sept. 29 in Germany.

Togg officials announced the vehicle's preorder sale at a press conference, before exhibiting it at a major mobility expo, IAA Mobility 2025, in Munich, Germany.

Munich will welcome visitors to an event on Sept. 9 that brings together automobile manufacturers, technology companies, startups and pioneers in sustainable transportation.

During the fair's press day, Togg showcased its innovative product range and mobility ecosystem to local and foreign journalists.

Togg also announced that its two models, the T10X and T10F, received the highest five-star rating in all tests conducted by the independent Euro NCAP program, which assesses vehicle safety in the European market.

Speaking at the meeting, Togg Chairman Fuat Tosyalı said the company's expansion into Europe, following its success in Türkiye, is a watershed moment.

Talking about Togg's production journey and how it was a challenge, Tosyalı said: "For the first time in history, producing a car with all intellectual property rights belonging to Türkiye was a challenge in itself when you look at our country's industrial history, and we succeeded."

"Thankfully, we didn't give up. Even when we faced difficulties, we always focused on finding solutions and worked hard," he added.

He said the firm is opening preorders for both its T10X and T10F models in Germany as of Sept. 29.

The sales prices of the T10F in Türkiye and Germany will be announced on the day the vehicle becomes available for order in both countries.

He said the firm is proud to have taken Togg to a new level by expanding its mobility ecosystems in Europe, noting that it will gradually open up to other European countries from Germany.

CEO Gürcan Karakaş emphasized the company’s long-term strategy for Europe, recalling that Togg Europe GmbH was established in Stuttgart in May 2021 as part of its international expansion plans.

“Since then, we’ve focused on developing mobility solutions tailored to the needs and expectations of European users,” Karakaş stated.

“Germany stood out as the most suitable country for our entry into Europe, thanks to its widespread electric vehicle infrastructure and strong incentives for EV adoption,” he said.

Karakaş also highlighted: “From the beginning, our goal has been to enter the market by offering the highest level of safety to European consumers — a target we’ve worked on meticulously.”

Looking ahead, Togg plans to expand its product lineup with new models across different segments in the coming years, aiming to offer a broader range of options to European customers, he said.

Togg sold 21,070 passenger cars in Türkiye during the January–August 2025 period.

