EV charging network in Türkiye expands

EV charging network in Türkiye expands

ANKARA
EV charging network in Türkiye expands

The number of electric vehicle charging sockets across Türkiye rose to 40,575 in February, according to monthly charging market data from the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

The total installed capacity of charging stations increased 2.7 percent month-on-month to 3,073 megawatts, the regulator said in its February “Charging Service Market Monthly Statistics” report.

Electricity consumption at charging stations totaled 53.4 million kilowatt-hours in February. Of that amount, 31.4 million kilowatt-hours, or 58.7 percent, came from green charging stations, while the remaining 22.1 million kilowatt-hours was supplied by other stations.

Green charging stations are defined as those holding Renewable Energy Resource Guarantee Certificates, which certify that the electricity used is generated from renewable sources. These stations are seen as playing a key role in lowering the carbon footprint of electric vehicles and promoting cleaner energy use.

Istanbul ranked first in electricity consumption with 18,150 megawatt-hours. It was followed by Ankara with 8,806 megawatt-hours and İzmir with 3,120 megawatt-hours.

The total number of sockets rose 2.2 percent from 39,694 in January to 40,575 in February.

The number of AC charging sockets increased 2.2 percent to 23,142, up from 22,635 a month earlier. DC charging sockets also rose 2.2 percent, reaching 17,433 from 17,059 in January.

The number of electric vehicles in Türkiye climbed 2.5 percent month-on-month, rising from 389,134 in January to 399,043 in February.

 

EV,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Political leaders to exchange Eid al-Fitr greetings

Political leaders to exchange Eid al-Fitr greetings
LATEST NEWS

  1. Political leaders to exchange Eid al-Fitr greetings

    Political leaders to exchange Eid al-Fitr greetings

  2. Top security council's reports to shape key legislation in anti-terror bid

    Top security council's reports to shape key legislation in anti-terror bid

  3. Crude down as Netanyahu looks to reassure on war

    Crude down as Netanyahu looks to reassure on war

  4. Greek Cyprus labels UK bases as legacy of colonialism

    Greek Cyprus labels UK bases as legacy of colonialism

  5. Syrian president says working to keep country out of regional war

    Syrian president says working to keep country out of regional war
Recommended
Turkish govt weighs the options amid global energy shock

Turkish gov't weighs the options amid global energy shock
Türk Telekom deploys local immersion cooling system at data center

Türk Telekom deploys local immersion cooling system at data center
Card payments climb 47 percent in February: Data

Card payments climb 47 percent in February: Data
Turkish contractor completes key section of European tunnel

Turkish contractor completes key section of European tunnel
Mideast war exposing Europes reliance on Gulf flights, airlines warn

Mideast war exposing Europe's reliance on Gulf flights, airlines warn
US, Japan announce $40 bln nuclear power project

US, Japan announce $40 bln nuclear power project
Weakened WTO set for high-level meet under cloud of Mideast war

Weakened WTO set for high-level meet under cloud of Mideast war
WORLD Crude down as Netanyahu looks to reassure on war

Crude down as Netanyahu looks to reassure on war

Crude prices dipped on March 20 after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran was being "decimated" and that the war would end earlier than many feared.

ECONOMY Turkish govt weighs the options amid global energy shock

Turkish gov't weighs the options amid global energy shock

Rising oil prices have become an external threat to Türkiye’s economic program, confronting policymakers on how to protect disinflation, the budget balance and the current account at the same time when a regional war is feeding fresh volatility into global energy markets.

SPORTS Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Anfield will brace for another high-stakes European night on March 18 as Liverpool looks to overturn a narrow deficit against Galatasaray in the second leg of their Champions League knockout stage tie.  
﻿