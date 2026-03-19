EV charging network in Türkiye expands

ANKARA

The number of electric vehicle charging sockets across Türkiye rose to 40,575 in February, according to monthly charging market data from the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

The total installed capacity of charging stations increased 2.7 percent month-on-month to 3,073 megawatts, the regulator said in its February “Charging Service Market Monthly Statistics” report.

Electricity consumption at charging stations totaled 53.4 million kilowatt-hours in February. Of that amount, 31.4 million kilowatt-hours, or 58.7 percent, came from green charging stations, while the remaining 22.1 million kilowatt-hours was supplied by other stations.

Green charging stations are defined as those holding Renewable Energy Resource Guarantee Certificates, which certify that the electricity used is generated from renewable sources. These stations are seen as playing a key role in lowering the carbon footprint of electric vehicles and promoting cleaner energy use.

Istanbul ranked first in electricity consumption with 18,150 megawatt-hours. It was followed by Ankara with 8,806 megawatt-hours and İzmir with 3,120 megawatt-hours.

The total number of sockets rose 2.2 percent from 39,694 in January to 40,575 in February.

The number of AC charging sockets increased 2.2 percent to 23,142, up from 22,635 a month earlier. DC charging sockets also rose 2.2 percent, reaching 17,433 from 17,059 in January.

The number of electric vehicles in Türkiye climbed 2.5 percent month-on-month, rising from 389,134 in January to 399,043 in February.