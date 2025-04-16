EU’s von der Leyen: ‘The West as we knew it no longer exists’

BERLIN
EU’s von der Leyen: ‘The West as we knew it no longer exists’

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday said U.S. President Donald Trump's policies are bringing “historic” changes, compelling the EU to “play a very active role” in shaping this new world order.

“The West as we knew it no longer exists,” von der Leyen told German newspaper Die Zeit, adding that while she has been a “convinced Atlanticist” and a “great friend of the U.S.,” the current crisis between the U.S. administration and Europe—coupled with broader geopolitical challenges—compels the EU to take appropriate steps.

“What we had perceived as a world order is becoming a world disorder, triggered not least by the power struggle between China and the U.S., but of course also by Putin's imperialist ambitions,” von der Leyen said. “That is why we need another, new EU that is ready to go out into the big wide world and play a very active role in shaping this new world order that is coming.”

Von der Leyen argued that following U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies, the European Union has maintained its strength while attracting increased interest from other nations, thanks to the 27-member bloc's predictability and reliability.

“A positive side effect is that I am currently having countless talks with heads of state and government around the world who want to work together with us on the new order,” von der Leyen said, citing Canada, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Mexico, and South America as examples.

Von der Leyen emphasized that while trade with the U.S. represents 13 percent of global trade—a substantial figure—the remaining 87 percent occurs with other nations.

“Everyone is asking for more trade with Europe – and it's not just about economic ties. It is also about establishing common rules and it is about predictability. Europe is known for its predictability and reliability, which is once again starting to be seen as something very valuable,” she said.

