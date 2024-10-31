EU's Borrell stresses Türkiye's growing geopolitical importance

BRUSSELS

The EU's top diplomat on Wednesday stressed Türkiye's increasing geopolitical importance, saying the country is crucial to the bloc's strategic interests amid global challenges.

Speaking at a press conference, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell noted that "Türkiye is a candidate country whose geopolitical relevance has grown significantly in the current circumstances."

Borrell, who was joined by EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, reflected on the evolution of EU-Türkiye ties, saying "things were much more difficult at the start, but we've re-engaged in areas of mutual interest."

The diplomat said he has "worked hard to reverse the negative spiral in Türkiye-EU relations."

Underscoring Türkiye's critical role, Borrell said: "Türkiye is essential because the geopolitical context is the most challenging it's been in a long time."

"And European citizens expect the European Union to have the capacity to act to ensure stability and cooperation in our neighborhood, in our surrounding areas," he added.

He pointed to progress in sectors like trade, anti-money laundering and research, adding that Türkiye's efforts in these fields are appreciated.

The EU's "Türkiye Report" in the 2024 Enlargement Package described developing a cooperative relationship as being in the bloc's strategic interest, recognizing Türkiye as an active and important foreign policy player.