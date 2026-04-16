Eurozone inflation in March revised up to 2.6 pct

FRANKFURT

Eurozone inflation leapt to 2.6 percent in March on the back of surging energy prices caused by the war in the Middle East, revised figures from the EU's statistics agency showed Thursday.

The new figure — up from an initial estimate of 2.5 percent — means inflation in the single currency area reached its highest since July 2024, and was above the European Central Bank's two percent targ