Eurozone inflation in March revised up to 2.6 pct

Eurozone inflation leapt to 2.6 percent in March on the back of surging energy prices caused by the war in the Middle East, revised figures from the EU's statistics agency showed Thursday.
The new figure — up from an initial estimate of 2.5 percent — means inflation in the single currency area reached its highest since July 2024, and was above the European Central Bank's two percent targ
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in a post on X that passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is “declared completely open” for the remaining period of the ceasefire, in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon.
The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry aims to begin in September the testing phase at Türkiye’s first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, under construction in the southern province of Mersin, according to sources speaking to the media on April 17.