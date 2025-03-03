Europe's security unimaginable without Türkiye: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Europe's security without Türkiye is unimaginable, said the nation’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday.

Türkiye sees its EU membership process as "strategic priority," as it is an “inseparable part of Europe," Erdoğan said in an address to foreign ambassadors serving in the capital Ankara.

"It is becoming increasingly impossible for Europe to continue as a global actor without Türkiye taking its rightful place," he said during an iftar meal, the end of the daytime fast for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Israel will not find peace without establishment of Palestinian state

"Israel will not find the peace it seeks without the establishment of independent Palestinian state with territorial integrity based on the 1967 borders,” Erdoğan warned.

"As if their calls for annexation of the West Bank were not enough, Israeli government ministers are playing with fire with provocations targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque," he added, reiterating that the historic Jerusalem mosque is a “red line” for Türkiye.

'Muslims must be justly represented in global decision-making bodies'

"Muslims, who constitute a quarter of the world's population, must be represented in the global decision-making processes, as they deserve," Erdoğan said in an address to foreign ambassadors serving in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan also underlined the absolute necessity to have an Islamic country with veto power on the U.N. Security Council, a point he has stressed over the years as part of his “the world is greater than five” initiative.

"Having an Islamic country with veto power on the U.N. Security Council is no longer just a need, but an imperative," Erdoğan said during an iftar meal, the end of the daytime fast for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.