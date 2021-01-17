European powers warn Iran over uranium metal plans

  • January 17 2021 10:38:00

European powers warn Iran over uranium metal plans

BERLIN-Agence France-Presse
European powers warn Iran over uranium metal plans

European powers on Jan. 16 voiced deep concern over Iran’s plans to produce uranium metal, warning that Tehran has "no credible civilian use" for the element.

"The production of uranium metal has potentially grave military implications," said the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany in a joint statement.

Iran had signed up to a 15-year ban on "producing or acquiring plutonium or uranium metals or their alloys" under the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) signed in 2015 with world powers.

"We strongly urge Iran to halt this activity, and return to compliance with its JCPoA commitments without further delay if it is serious about preserving the deal," said the ministers.

Their call came after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Wednesday Iran had notified the nuclear watchdog that it was advancing research on uranium metal production, aiming to provide advanced fuel for a research reactor in Tehran.

In a response to the foreign ministers’ statement, Iran’s atomic energy organization urged the IAEA to avoid creating any "misunderstanding", adding that it had not yet "presented the design information questionnaire (DIQ) of the uranium metal factory" to the watchdog.

This would be done "after carrying out the necessary preparations and... within the deadline set by law", the organization said, in reference to a five-month deadline set by the Iranian parliament in December, mandating Tehran to ready the factory.

It said it hoped the IAEA would not cause further "misunderstanding in the future, by refraining from mentioning unnecessary details in its reports".

The landmark 2015 deal agreed between Iran and the United States, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany to limit Tehran’s nuclear program has been largely in tatters since President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions.

The Iranian government has signaled a readiness to engage with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on January 20 and who has expressed willingness to return to diplomacy with Tehran.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey introduces new tax for upscale houses

    Turkey introduces new tax for upscale houses

  2. 650,000 health workers vaccinated in 3 days

    650,000 health workers vaccinated in 3 days

  3. No serious side effects reported post vaccine

    No serious side effects reported post vaccine

  4. German foreign minister set to visit Turkey

    German foreign minister set to visit Turkey

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,832 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,380,665

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,832 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,380,665
Recommended
Guard troops pour into Washington as states answer the call

Guard troops pour into Washington as states answer the call
Pfizer reassures Europe over coronavirus vaccines as pandemic surges

Pfizer reassures Europe over coronavirus vaccines as pandemic surges
NASA test of mega Moon rocket engines cut short

NASA test of mega Moon rocket engines cut short
Turkish Cyprus announces overnight curfew

Turkish Cyprus announces overnight curfew

Armin Laschet elected leader of Merkel’s party

Armin Laschet elected leader of Merkel’s party
UK to require all arrivals quarantine as virus deaths rise

UK to require all arrivals quarantine as virus deaths rise
WORLD European powers warn Iran over uranium metal plans

European powers warn Iran over uranium metal plans

European powers on Jan. 16 voiced deep concern over Iran’s plans to produce uranium metal, warning that Tehran has "no credible civilian use" for the element.
ECONOMY Turkey invested $3 bln on natural gas supply in 18 years

Turkey invested $3 bln on natural gas supply in 18 years

Turkey has invested 27 billion Turkish liras ($3.6 billion) on natural gas distribution since 2002, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Jan. 16.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe hints at signing Mesut Özil

Fenerbahçe hints at signing Mesut Özil

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe on Jan. 16 hinted at signing Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil.