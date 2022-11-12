European Day of Jewish Culture to be celebrated in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

European Day of Jewish Culture, celebrated every year in Türkiye together with 35 European countries, will be held in Istanbul this year with the motto of “the first Jews of Anatolia.”

The event, which has been organized since 2001 for a better understanding of Jewry’s culture and lifestyle, will meet with the public again after the pandemic.

As part of the event, Neve Shalom Synagogue and Cultural Center and the Quincentennial Foundation Museum of Turkish Jews will open their doors on Nov. 13.

Within the scope of the activities aiming to build an intercultural bridge with Jews living in Türkiye for centuries, the culture, food, languages, concerts and films of the Turkish Jews will meet with the citizens.

“Jews have been living in this land since the fourth century BC. Judaism is an ancient religion and culture, but it still has many unknown or misunderstood elements,” said Nisya İşman Allovi, the director and curator of the Quincentennial Foundation Museum of Turkish Jews.

Stating that they are excited that the activities that have been done online for a while due to the pandemic will be held face-to-face again this year, she said, “We organize these events every year in order to overcome prejudices and introduce this society with its culture, food, music and traditions. We are waiting for all our people.”

At the meeting which will be organized around the theme of “the First Jews in Anatolia,” the architectural and archaeological remains of the Jewish communities who migrated to Anatolia in the sixth century BC will be explained by art historian İnci Türkoğlu and architect Çiğdem Öner.

The activities are coordinated by the European Association for the Preservation and Promotion of Jewish Culture (AEPJ), the European Council of Jewish Communities, B’nai B’rith Europe and the Network of Jewish Quarters in Spain.