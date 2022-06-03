European Archaeology Days to start in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Istanbul will host an EU-based archaeology festival, European Archaeology Days, conducted by the French Institute for Anatolian Studies (IFEA) and the Institut Français Istanbul, between June 17 and 19.

The entrance to the festival, which will be conducted at the Institut Français in the Beyoğlu district, will be free of charge.

According to a statement by the French embassy, movies about archaeology will be aired and some archaeological projects, funded by Turkey and the EU, will be exhibited at the festival.

A seminar with French director Cecile Michel will take place on the second day of the festival.

There will also be ateliers in the garden of the Institut Français Istanbul for children, where “the young archaeologists will experience the science of ceramics,” the statement said.

The European Archaeology Days was held in 26 countries in 2021 with more than 1,400 activities.