Europe 'will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour' on tech platforms: EU chief

BRUSSELS
Europe "will not tolerate" online abuses against women and children, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Monday, as the bloc opened a probe into sexualised deepfakes created by Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok.

"The harm caused by illegal images is very real. In Europe, we will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour, such as digital undressing of women and children," the European Commission chief said in a statement sent to AFP.

"It is simple - we will not hand over consent and child protection to tech companies to violate and monetise," von der Leyen said. "Measures have been taken but more is needed - online and offline, we protect our citizens."

A U.S. naval strike group led by an aircraft carrier has deployed to Middle Eastern waters, the United States said Monday, as Tehran warned it was ready to hit back at any American attack launched in response to a crackdown on anti-government protests.
