Europe lacks visionary leaders, says Turkish FM

NIAMEY

Europe lacks visionary leaders, and some of them risk the peace of Muslims there, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has said.

“Unfortunately, there are no visionary leaders in Europe. Some even dare to rearrange our sacred religion under the pretext of ‘fighting terrorism.’ The peace and well-being of millions of Muslims in the West is at risk,” he said, addressing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Çavuşoğlu was indirectly referring to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Referring to the rise of Islamophobia, especially in Europe, Çavuşoğlu said: “Unfortunately, this trend will not decrease. Islamophobia and racism are fed by anti-immigrant rhetoric. However, immigrants and Muslims continue to contribute to their communities. The latest example of this is the development of the COVID-19 vaccine by two Turks living in Germany.“

He said that offensive publications, offenses, and hate speech against Islam and Muslims have also increased, insulting all believers.

So far, at least 14 Muslim children from four different origins have been detained by the French police after raiding their homes, he noted.

“They were held for 11 hours without being allowed to meet with their families. They were treated like terrorists. What can justify such inhumane treatment of children?” he asked.

Çavuşoğlu also stated that Asia, which comprises more than 60 percent of the population belonging to the Islamic community, has a key role in protecting the global interests of the community. “Asia is rising in many ways. The ummah [muslim community] should take the place it deserves in this rise.”